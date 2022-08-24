On Ukraine’s Independence Day, Biden approves biggest package for the country, worth US$3 billion | Ukraine and Russia

On the day of Ukraine’s independence and also the six-month war in the country, US President Joe Biden marked Ukraine’s Independence Day this Wednesday (24) with a new security assistance package of about of US$3 billion (R$15.3 billion) in military aid to Kiev in its war with Russia.

It is the biggest tranche of support for Kiev since its invasion of Russia six months ago, and comes as US officials warn that Russia appears to be planning to launch further attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days.

“The United States of America is committed to supporting the people of Ukraine as they continue to fight to defend their sovereignty,” Biden said in a statement announcing the package.

In total, the United States has committed approximately $10.6 billion (about R$54 billion) in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Since 2014, the US has committed more than $12.6 billion (about R$64 billion) to security assistance to Ukraine.

On February 24th – 6 months ago, therefore – what the Kremlin calls a “special operation” in Ukraine began, but which the rest of the world identified as a war or invasion of that country.

With the initial claim that it wanted to “denazify” the neighboring territory, Russian troops bombed dozens of military and civilian targets across practically the entire Ukrainian territory, in front of an international community perhaps no longer surprised by the aggression, but still stunned by the breadth of the attack. action.

Russian military superiority was to be expected, as for years Moscow had flaunted its “muscles” in large parades and displays of war equipment. However, the course taken by the next operation does not seem to be the one expected by Vladimir Putin’s generals, as can be seen in the six maps below.