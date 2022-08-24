Palmeiras’ current campaign is historic in the era of running points

Palmeiras leads the Brasileirão 2022 with 49 points after 23 games played, with a 71% success rate. Also having the best performance as a visitor and the third best as a home team.

The main highlight is that, considering the first 23 rounds, the palm trees makes its best campaign since the Brasileirão started to be disputed by consecutive points. To exemplify the size of Abel Ferreira’s feat so far, the current score is higher than the two years in which Palmeiras won in this format, in 2016 and 2018.

In the ninth championship, Verdão had won 46 points and was already leading the Brasileirão. At Deca, Felipão’s team was in third place, with 43 points won, in 23 matches played.

However, it should also be alarmed that this high score is far from guaranteeing the title, an example of which is that the second best campaign of Palmeiras in consecutive points, after 23 rounds, was in 2009, with 47 points.

That year, even with the score, Alviverde ended up without the title. In this way, the current campaign is already showing itself better than the three great scores of Palmeiras in the era of consecutive points, so Palmeiras has everything to leave with the 11th title, if the pace and performance do not drop.

The next challenge will be a direct confrontation, against Fluminense, current vice-leader of the championship, on Saturday (27), at 19:00 (Brasília time), at Maracanã.

