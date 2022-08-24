Palmeiras starts Brasileirão return doubling 1st round scores

With ‘hungry’ for an unprecedented title in the ‘Abel era’, Palmeiras has been experiencing a good rise in the Brazilian Championship. In four games played in the second round, until then, Verdão won ten points, double what happened in the first, at the same time.

In the first four games of the competition, Alviverde managed to add only five points, out of 12 in dispute. There were two draws, 1-1 with Goiás and 0-0 with Flamengo, both away from Allianz Parque, a 3-2 defeat for Ceará in their debut, at home, and a great triumph by the score of 3-0. on rival Corinthians, in Barueri.

In all, however, there were 39 points conquered and the symbolic title of champion of the first round of the Brazilian, which can also be beaten in the second.

Until then, in four games valid for the return of the national tournament, there are already ten points added by Abel’s men. There were three victories, against Ceará by 2-1, at Castelão, over Goiás by 3-0 at Allianz, and against Corinthians by 1-0, also away from home. In addition, there was also the recent 1-1 draw with Flamengo under their control.

With double the score of the first round so far, Palmeiras is in the lead of the Brazilian and is experiencing its best campaign in the history of points scored. There are already 49 points in 23 games, with 14 wins, seven draws and only two defeats.

In addition, the Palmeiras count still has 38 goals scored and 15 conceded, totaling 23 of balance and 78% of chances of title.