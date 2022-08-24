Passengers stranded 5 hours below sea level in the English Channel

ÇHundreds of passengers were stranded on Tuesday in the Eurotunnel, the passage connecting the United Kingdom to France. They all took about six hours to reach their destination, the British city of Folkestone.

The route is about 50 km long and takes about 35 minutes to complete. According to British news agency PA, the train journey, which started in the French city of Calais, took about 10 minutes before being interrupted. “We got on the 3:50 pm trip, and ten minutes later the lights went out and the train stopped. We were told they needed to investigate an issue with the wheels.”one of the passengers told the agency, quoted by the Guardian. “It took about an hour and a half for them to see what was going on, and obviously they didn’t find anything”continued Michael Harrison.

waiting in the service tunnel after being evacuated, 5.5 hours after leaving Calais, we made it to Folkestone, cars are still in the tunnel though! pic.twitter.com/BeLPKiWHwg — Kate Scott (@KateSco77717566) August 23, 2022

Images on social media show people with suitcases and even animals. All passengers had to stay below sea level for more than five hours. At its lowest point, the Channel Tunnel is 75 meters below sea level.

I was on the broken down train. Now sitting on a charge train that has trouble gaining traction. pic.twitter.com/qa0AYPsulh — Michael Harrison (@Michael84143013) August 23, 2022

“After waiting we left through an alternative emergency tunnel. We walked about ten minutes to another train. That train also stopped, probably because of the lack of traction”explained the same passenger.

