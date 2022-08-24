Patience with Galoppo! | Blog São Paulo Always

Many fans don’t understand why Giulianno Galoppo, the biggest signing of the second half, doesn’t occupy the starting place in São Paulo. The Argentine midfielder was out of the last three games, remaining only on the bench.

The answer comes from the Tricolor coach himself, Rogério Ceni. When questioned about the midfielder’s absence in recent matches, the São Paulo commander cited the lack of adaptation as an obstacle to the midfielder’s rise in the starting group.

“We had a training session yesterday with Galoppo, and he didn’t fit in as well as we imagined. It’s working harder and repeating so you can fit in better. It is useful for us” – said Ceni after the classic at Vila Belmiro.

In other words, it’s clear that the Argentine, the highlight of Banfield’s playmaking, will need time to adapt to the game without the ball. In Ceni’s game, all midfielders have to occupy space and attack the opponent with intensity.

I understand that the coaching staff knows what they are doing and you have to be patient with the Argentine. When he understands the Tricolor game exactly, and that happens with time and training, Galoppo will certainly appear more in the team. Talent with the ball he certainly has, that’s why he was hired. Now, it is also necessary to play collectively without it.

