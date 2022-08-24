‘Peaky Blinders’ creator to make 19th-century underground boxing series







Photo: Disclosure / BBC / Modern Popcorn

Screenwriter Steven Knight (creator of “Peaky Blinders”, “See” and “Taboo”) will make a series about the world of underground boxing in the late 19th century.

Based on a true story, the tentatively titled series “A Thousand Blows” will follow two Jamaican best friends as they find themselves in the vibrant and violent cauldron of post-industrial revolution London. Drawn into the criminal underworld of the illegal boxing scene, they become involved with the leader of a notorious female gang and face Sugar Goodson, an experienced and dangerous boxer, in a rivalry that extends beyond the ring.

The series will feature actor Stephen Graham (who has worked with Knight on “Peaky Blinders” and “Taboo”) as the veteran boxer. “Being able to work with Steve again and the talented team of writers we have for this project is truly wonderful, and telling the story of these amazing characters during this time in London is a joy,” Graham said in an official statement.

Knight stated that this historical aspect was what attracted him to the project the most. “I always like to delve into the untold story, and this is a story that really deserves to be told. We are recreating an amazing world and telling a wonderful true story,” he said. And to ensure that history is respected, the series will be executive produced by professor and historian David Olusoga. Tinge Krishnan (“WeCrashed”) will direct.

Developed for the European version of the Disney+ streaming service, the series will have a total of 12 episodes, which will be distributed by the “adult” divisions of the conglomerate in other countries (Hulu in the US and Star+ in Brazil). There is no premiere date yet.

Steven Knight has several projects underway, including the series “SAS: Rogue Heroes”, with Jack O’Connell (“Invincible”), and the miniseries “The Veil”, starring Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), both no release date yet.