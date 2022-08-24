the comedy Good Beak Penetratorsa 2005 film starring Owen Wilson (Loki) and Vince Vaughn (Separated by Marriage) directed by David Dobkin (The Judge), may win a streak. It looks like the cast is willing to work on the classic again, and they’ve even commented on the possibility. In addition, according to website comic book, there is information that the plot is already in production. But it seems that in September of last year the production was interrupted, due to the fact that Wilson be involved in reboot in Haunted Mansion.

Despite little news about the sequel, Owen Wilson granted an interview to Extraupdating the public on Good Beak Penetrators. In this sense, the star did not reveal whether or not he read the plot script. But he revealed that the production is working on ideas, exploring new subjects. After all, you have to make sure that the sequel is on the same level as its successor, so that production can take place. However, Wilson also stated that at the time, they had so much fun with the film, that they would obviously make a sequel if asked.

But it is worth remembering, that this is not the first time that the actor talks about the sequel. He previously commented to the website collider: “There’s a script that Dobkin is working on and we’ve been talking about it, along with Vince. It’s one of those movies that seems to connect with people.. So if we can create something that we think could be great, we will.”

Meanwhile, in the year 2020, Vince Vaughn dropped a hint during an interview with Cinema Blendabout a sequence in progress: “David had a really good idea that is contemporary. I never did sequels to those movies at the time, because it felt like we were just following the success. But what I like about where this plot could be is that there’s something about this moment that feels really good.”

Please note, Good Beak Penetratorshad a budget of $40 millionand earned approx. $288 around the world, with absolute success. Meanwhile, the original plot showed the longtime friends John and Jeremy working with divorces. But in the end, what they really enjoy is spending time by going to uninvited wedding parties. All this, on weekends to seduce some women who are excited to get married. However, one day, they meet Claire, a politician’s daughter, and they end up in trouble. In addition to Wilson and Vaughn, the cast includes Rachel McAdams, Christopher Walken, Fisher Island, Bradley Cooper, Ellen Albertini Dow and Jane Seymour.

But so far, there are no further details about the production.