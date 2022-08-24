‘Perhaps the sycophants will agree with me’

Former Liverpool player Jamie Carragher used social media to criticize Cristiano Ronaldo after a vacuum

During heating between Manchester United and Liverpool, Cristiano Ronaldo he left Jamie Carragher in the vacuum after greeting Gary Neville and Roy Keanealso commentators of Sky Sports. And the former defender reds used social networks to detonate the Portuguese ace.

“I was ignored because I was right about Cristiano Ronaldo from the start. he be ignored by Erik has Hag shows that the technician thinks the same thing! Maybe former Manchester United idols (toadies) now agree with me“, wrote the former defender.

The feud began after Carragher claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo “is a goalscorer, but he is not the same player”. The former defender of reds also highlighted that “no club in Europe wants Ronaldo at the moment”, implying that even the red devils I would like the presence of the star.

Ferdinand Riveralso a former defender and partner of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United, came to the defense of the Portuguese, saying that the ignored was not the result of the old rivalry of the two on the field, but by the recent statements of Carragher.

“Knowing Cristiano Ronaldo, Jamie Carragher has been talking a lot about him being the problem and stuff like that. I think Cristiano saw these comments and thought about going there and letting him know. He needed to humiliate him by putting it on live television.. Cristiano is very calculating and aware of what is going on. He’s not someone who sits at home and disconnects.”