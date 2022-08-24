Pezzolano ‘sincere’, Ronaldo’s promise and more: Cruzeiro’s latest

Credit: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

After the draw against Grêmio, Cruzeiro remains focused on the Serie B sequence. From afar, since he is in Europe, Ronaldo has been following the team’s performance and, in addition to Luva de Pedreiro, wants to have another illustrious presence in the stadium as well to disembark in Brazil.

sincere pezzolano

In an interview with Globo, the coach of Cruzeiro believes that the team, if it gets access, will have to strengthen itself. Analyzing a hypothetical scenario, the Uruguayan had a dispute against relegation if the current squad was in the national elite.

“That same team, placed in Serie A? We would fight not to fall. Honestly, yes. We are all aware that more quality players will come to the first division to add to the teammates who are here, which is more important. We would be a brave team, and we would certainly win a lot of games too. But with a team 100% like the one we are today, that would be the goal.”expressed.

Ronaldo’s Promise

Thrilled by the video of Dona Elizabeth, a fanatical supporter of Cruzeiro, Ronaldo wants his presence in a Raposa match. Therefore, Phenomenon wants to bring the club closer to people who are passionate about Fox.

“We’re going to have to take Dona Elizabeth to a game at Mineirão. That’s the idea right there. We have to bring the club closer to the interior, this sensitivity that we want Cruzeiro fans to feel closer and closer to the club”, featured live on Twitch.

Too exciting! 😭💙 Dona Elizabeth cried with happiness when she saw the #CaravanDoCruise! That’s why the Caravan was created. Bringing our passionate fans closer. Cruzeiro is the People’s Team! 💪🦊 pic.twitter.com/wgYM0nRoZT — Cruise 🦊 (@Cruzeiro) August 20, 2022

Action by Vitor Roque

According to the blog of journalist Rodrigo Mattos, at UOL Esporte, Cruzeiro has already notified Athletico that it will trigger the CBF court in action for the attacker. In the process, the Minas Gerais team understands that it is entitled to a greater indemnity, since it had ignored a right of renewal with the player, released for R$ 24 million. In its defense, Raposa claims that it complied with what was agreed, formalizing an offer to the young man 45 days before the contract was terminated. Therefore, the case will be dealt with at the CNRD (National Chamber of Dispute Resolution).

news on the team

With the absence of Chay, suspended, Pezzolano will have the reinforcements of Jajá, Geovane Jesus and Leo Pais, who returned to training. Because of this, the coach can change the lineup against Náutico on Friday (26), at 9:30 pm, at Independência. However, so far, there is a mystery about who will start playing.

Brock calls for justice

After being threatened through social networks, the defender demanded that the criminals be punished. As his family was affected by hateful messages, the athlete hopes that the authorities treat the case seriously and show rigour to prevent the episode from happening again.

“I want to thank you for the countless messages of support I received, this shows how much we have good people in the world too, how much everyone’s help was valid too. We found out that he is not a Cruzeiro fan and is not in Minas Gerais. So the worst will not happen. Now it is in the hands of Justice, of the police, to do what must be done. It is unacceptable that this still happens, that it involves family, football involves so many good things and we need to get to that point. But I thank everyone, friends, people who supported my wife, my family. This matter on my part is closed, may justice be done by legal means“, he highlighted.

Rafa Silva wants to continue contributing

Important in the duel against Grêmio, the striker wants to continue gaining Pezzolano’s trust. Overcoming a period of injuries, the tendency is for Rafa Silva to be used in the sequence of Serie B, but the player is aware of the competition in the offensive sector.

“It has been a wonderful experience for me. The adaptation is going well. I’ve been working, trying to improve every day. And the fact that I’m getting into the games, that I’m deciding, is the result of hard work. I’ve always been working hard, always looking to be in my best condition. When I go into games, I try to do my best and things go right. The victories are also coming and we have to continue on this journey there”he said.