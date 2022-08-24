Pfizer’s Covid vaccine: 73.2% effective in children up to 4 years old – 23/08/2022 – Equilíbrio e Saúde

The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine is 73.2% effective in preventing Covid-19 among children aged 6 months to 4 years, new data from the companies showed this Tuesday (23), two months after the start of application of the immunizer. in the United States for this age group.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorized for children under age 5 in June in the US, based on data that showed the vaccine generated an immune response similar to that of older age groups.

An initial analysis based on ten symptomatic Covid-19 cases in the study suggested a vaccine efficacy of 80.3%. But experts cautioned that the data were preliminary due to the low number of symptomatic cases.

Updated data released on Tuesday showed that 13 children had Covid-19 at least seven days after receiving a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, compared with 21 cases among those who received a placebo.

Most cases were caused by the omicron variant BA.2, which was dominant in March and April, when the study was conducted.

Pfizer and BioNTech also said they are preparing a US authorization application for a so-called bivalent vaccine that targets the BA.4/BA.5 subvariants of the omicron for children under age 12.

The companies on Monday applied for US authorization of the bivalent vaccine as a booster in people 12 years and older.