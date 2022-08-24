‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Confirmed, Fans Petition for Johnny Depp Return as Jack Sparrow

+



The news that ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise fans have been waiting for has finally arrived, a sixth film is already in production.

In an interview with the American website ComicBook, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that they are already working on ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’, however, he did not mention the presence of Johnny Depp – the iconic and protagonist Jack Sparrow – in the new feature film.

“I’m really excited, it’s going to be great. Now we’re just putting the ideas together. We’re still working on the script, but this one is unique and has one of the writers from the first film, Ted Elliot,” says Bruckheimer.

With this news, an online petition has surfaced – created as soon as the legal battle between Depp and his ex-wife (Amber Heard) began – asking the actor to return to one of his landmark roles, that of the pirate Jack Sparrow.

Fans believe that with the verdict, there’s no point in Disney keeping him out of the movie, and they fuel the petition with thousands of new additions daily. In total, there are already more than 877 thousand signatures.

Johnny Depp x Amber Heard: understand the case

Married between 2015 and 2017, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard sued each other for defamation. They exchanged allegations of physical assault and psychological abuse in court.

While the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor won on the three charges he had made against Heard, the actress only won for one of her allegations against the actor: that she had been defamed when one of her ex-husband’s lawyers said she orchestrated a police visit to the mansion she shared with her ex. Depp’s legal representative had called the incident a “hoax”.

With the jury’s decision, Johnny Depp was ordered to pay $ 2 million in damages to Amber Heard, while the actress should pay $ 15 million to the ex. However, that fee was reduced to $10.35 million due to a Virginia state law that places a cap on punitive measures amounts.

Check out the trailer for the first ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, ‘The Curse of the Black Pearl’, below.