Players change teams in World Cup year

Credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The 2022 World Cup, which will take place in Qatar, is scheduled to start in November, but much has been said about the competition since the beginning of the year.

Many names are speculated to be in the call-up of coach Tite for the World Cup, but, some of them, we can already “snag”, as is the case of Neymar, PSG striker.

Other players who have already appeared wearing hopscotch and are confirmed pieces for the World Cup, such as Richarlison, have been shaking up the ball market in the last transfer window.

With that in mind, the fans.com put together a list of the top athletes who already appeared in the Brazilian team and changed teams in 2022, the year of the World Cup, check it out:

richarlison

At Everton since 2018, Richarlison decided to change teams in the year of the World Cup, but remains in the Premier League, now the striker defends Tottenham.

Gabriel Jesus

Another change in the World Cup year between English teams. Gabriel Jesus left Manchester City, led by Pep Guardiola, where he was in reserve, to be one of the highlights of Arsenal’s season.

casemiro

A new face in the Premier League, after a successful spell at Real Madrid, Casemiro opted to leave the Spanish team for Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.

little raphinha

Doing the opposite way, Raphinha, who is certainly among the names that go to the World Cup, left Leeds United, England, for Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Bruno Guimarães

Indeed, the Premier League is full of Brazilian players who have already been called up by Tite to the national team. Former Lyon player Bruno Guimarães left the French club for Newcastle, the Premier League’s nouveau riche.

Alex Telles

Manchester United player Alex Telles was loaned out this season to defend Spain’s Sevilla.

Everton Chives

After being successful at Grêmio and playing for Benfica, in Portugal, Cebolinha is back in Brazil in the year of the World Cup, now to play for Flamengo.

Daniel Alves

With his presence at the World Cup much questioned, Daniel Alves, who was without a club since leaving Barcelona, ​​agreed with Pumas, from Mexico.

saints

Goalkeeper who fights for a space in the Brazilian team, Santos left Athletico Paranaense in 2022 and now plays for Flamengo.

World Cup 2022: the situation of other national team players

Antony

Ajax player in the Netherlands, Antony has been speculated at Manchester United and could end up playing with Casemiro later this season. According to The Athletic website, the Premier League team is committed to signing the ex-São Paulo player.

Neymar

Shirt 10 of the Brazilian team and with his passport for the World Cup confirmed, Neymar almost left PSG this season.

The Brazilian lived through a turbulent time at the Paris team, but he is now the club’s main player and has the best numbers in Europe.

Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho hasn’t exactly switched teams, but he is now officially at Aston Villa. The player already played for the Premier League team, but was on loan from Barcelona.

Diego Carlos

Defender Diego Carlos changed teams in 2022, leaving Sevilla and going to Aston Villa, Coutinho’s team, but ended up getting injured and is out of the World Cup in 2022.