POCO X3 NFC receives MIUI 13 even after 2 years of its launch

POCO X3 NFC is a smartphone launched in 2020 that hit the market in the mid-range segment and became popular very quickly. To give you an idea, it broke sales records with just 3 days and a lot of that was due to the fact that it was a good option on the cost-benefit side. It is worth remembering that this is a device that comes with a 120 Hz screen among its specifications. In addition, the model’s camera received many praise from users and according to DxOMark analysis, it performed similarly to smartphone cameras such as the iPhone SE (2020) and Pixel 4a.

It’s been 2 years since this device hit the market and now it’s getting MIUI 13, albeit in the European version for now. However, this may make Brazilian mobile phone users excited to receive a version of one of the most popular system interfaces today. This is not the only model to receive the customized version of Android by the Chinese manufacturer. The Redmi Note 9 was another one that also updated to MIUI 13 and with that, the entire Note franchise of the generation is officially running the system. Still, the products of the Redmi 8, 9 and 10 line have not yet received an update.

As for the POCO X3 NFC, the item is one of the best sellers by the Xiaomi sub-brand and received good reviews at the time it was released. In addition to the cameras, it stands out for having a large capacity battery and intermediate settings that are enough to meet the needs of those looking for a model in this segment.

