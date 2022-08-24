Predator: Where to watch the franchise movies?

One of the great villains of the 90’s science fiction films, the predator built a mythology of its own over the 35 well-lived years over 6 films in the franchise. “The Predator: The Hunt“, the newest chapter of this story, has recently arrived at the Star+.

Thinking of better acquainting you with where to find all the films in the franchise, the Dynasty prepared a list of the other 5 films in the franchise and where you can find them.

THE PREDATOR (1987)

After being hired by the US government to rescue politicians trapped in Guatemala, Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger) will have to face yet another threat. After landing in Central America, he and his team discover a series of corpses that were left behind by a creature of superhuman strength with an incredible ability to camouflage itself. Available in Star+ – Predator Collection.

THE PREDATOR 2 – THE HUNT CONTINUES (1990)

In a different setting, the sequel to “The Predator” takes place in the city of Los Angeles, United States. It is in the urban scene devastated by the conflicts of rival drug gangs that the predatory alien lands to start the killing. Lieutenant Mike (Danny Glover) will be responsible for the task of facing this danger and its powerful weapons. Available in Star+ – Predator Collection.

ALIEN VS. PREDATOR (2004)

In this spin-off, the audience gets to know a different dynamic from the first two “The Predator” films. When billionaire Charles Bishop’s (Lance Henriksen) satellites detect a pyramid hidden beneath the Antarctic ice, he assembles a team of scientists, engineers and archaeologists to explore it. They just didn’t expect the discovered pyramid to be home to two alien species. One of them considers humans as incubators, for the procreation of their species on Earth. The other is made up of intergalactic athlete beings who hunt their opposites for fun. Available in Star+ – Predator Collection.

ALIEN VS. PREDATOR 2 (2007)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=55w8Qe-YyDA&ab_channel=PlanetaTerror

The Alien and Predator species bring their battle to Earth and put the residents of Gunnison, Colorado, in danger in the crossfire. On one side, several aliens with an almost indestructible force, on the other, a solitary predator whose mission is to exterminate alien life on the planet. Available in Star+ – Predator Collection.

PREDATORS (2010)

On a mysterious planet, a mercenary and a group of assassins find themselves in a canary where they are now trapped. Now a new and intelligent race of aliens pursues them like prey through the dense and unknown forest. Available in Star+ – Predator Collection.

THE PREDATOR (2018)

After a chase between alien ships ends up bringing a new predator to Earth, which ends up being captured by humans. Before his capture, he was in possession of a helmet and bracelet, which were stolen by Quinn McKenna (Boyd Holbrook), a sniper who was doing a mission at the site where the ship crashed. Biologist Casey Brackett (Olivia Munn) is called in to examine the newly discovered creature, arriving after the being managed to escape its captivity. Available in Star+ – Predator Collection.

The Predator: The Hunt

Set in the world of the Comanche Nation in the early 1700s, “The Predator: The Hunt” tells the story of a highly skilled young warrior desperate to protect her people from impending danger. She then pursues and ultimately confronts her prey, who turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technologically advanced arsenal, resulting in a brutal and terrifying confrontation between the adversaries. Available in Star+ – Predator Collection.

So, in addition to the newest movie in the franchise, which one do you also “can’t wait” to watch? Tell us. Here in the Dynasty N your opinion is always important.

With advisory information