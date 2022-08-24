Proposal by Lázaro, Rodinei on Grêmio and Zaracho’s radar: football today

Credit: Disclosure / Flamengo – Atlético-MG

The future of Zaracho, the proposal by Lázaro and Rodinei entering Grêmio’s radar: what was not missing was a topic this Tuesday and everything is summarized here at Torcedores for you.

According to the portal “Coluna do Fla”, a competitor entered the fight for the hiring of Rodinei. This is Grêmio, which is leaving Serie B at the end of the year. This is not the first time that the gaucho club has shown interest in the player.

The player who is free to sign a pre-contract was sought after by Roger Machado’s team. The idea according to the portal is a contract for two seasons with the player. Atlético-MG is ahead in the dispute for the athlete.

Zaracho in Porto

According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, in his column in Superesportes, the miners have no interest in negotiating Zaracho now. “Atletico’s intention is to wait longer and have the opportunity to make a big deal in another window, perhaps as early as 2023,” said Nicola.

To sell Zaracho, Atlético does not give up 20 million euros (R$ 100 million). The newspaper A Bola, from Portugal, is preparing a final attack by the player. It is worth remembering that Zaracho has 50% of the pass linked to Atlético-MG and the other half still belongs to Racing.

Lazarus with a millionaire proposal

Marcos Braz revealed that Lázaro received an offer of 5 million euros from West Ham and the contact was confirmed by manager Marcos Braz.

“In fact, there was the proposal, and Flamengo understands that it has to be improved. Whether it will be improved or not is not up to us. We are waiting. Lázaro is a very important player, we count on him. It depends much more on who wants to buy, because we don’t want to sell. They already know the value we want”, confirmed Marcos Braz, in an interview with “De Primeira”.

The information of the afternoon, given by Júlio Miguel Neto, is that West Ham’s new proposal has been improved and is now around 7 million euros.