Recovered, Geovane, Pais and Jaj return to training with Cruzeiro squad

Leo Pais in activity in this Tuesday's training
photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro

Leo Pais active in training this Tuesday, at Toca da Raposa II

Right-back Geovane Jesus, midfielder Leonardo Pais and striker Jaj were the news in Cruzeiro’s training this Tuesday (23), at Toca da Raposa II.

Recovered from injury, the players were released by the medical department and returned to normal training with the rest of the squad. The expectation is that the trio will be available again to coach Paulo Pezzolano for the next challenges in Serie B.

Geovane Jesus missed Cruzeiro for three matches in Serie B due to an injury to his left thigh The winger was injured during the first half of the 0-0 draw with Brusque, in Santa Catarina, for the 21st round of the Segunda División, on 30 December. July.

J Lo Pais has been out of action since July 27, when he injured his right foot. The Uruguayan has not played since the 1-0 victory over Bahia, in Mineiro, in the opening of the Serie B return season. This was the midfielder’s third injury problem. Previously, he recovered from muscle swelling in his left thigh, which took him out of a few matches; and soon when he arrived at the club, he suffered an injury to his left thigh.

Jaj has been out of the game for more than two months because of a partial injury to the posterior ligament in his left knee. The striker was injured as a result of a hard entry by midfielder Matheus Barbosa, from Vasco, on June 12, in the 12th round of Serie B.

Striker Waguininho, recovering from a muscle injury in his right calf, began the process of transitioning to the field. In Cruzeiro’s medical department, there is only midfielder João Paulo. He underwent surgery on the posterior muscle of his right thigh on April 30 and, since then, he has been evolving.

start of preparation

This Tuesday, Cruzeiro played again after a 2-2 draw with Grmio, on Sunday, in Porto Alegre, for the 25th round of Serie B. Paulo Pezzolano’s team prepares for the confrontation with Nutico, this Friday, fair, at 9:30 pm, at Independencia. Raposa leads the Second Division with 54 points, while Timbu occupies the bottom with 21.

