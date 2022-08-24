Referee removed after errors will operate the VAR of Flu and Corinthians

The first match between Fluminense and Corinthians, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, will have Wagner Reway from Paraíba as responsible for video refereeing.

The 41-year-old professional, like Luiz Flávio de Oliveira, was recently sidelined after mistakes made in the goalless draw between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Reway was responsible for VAR at Maracanã and did not recommend reviewing controversial moves, such as an elbow from Fernandinho to Filipe Luís, a possible penalty by the former Manchester City forward on Léo Pereira, as well as a kick given by Gabigol to the steering wheel of the Hurricane, and a hard entry, from behind, of Arrascaeta in Erick.

Both Reway and Luiz Flávio spent about a week in the Referee Performance Assistance Program (PADA), created by Wilson Seneme, president of the CBF refereeing commission, to help professionals who have difficulties in applying the rules.

After the ‘recycling period’, the Paraibano returned to command VAR in the 1-1 draw between Operário-PR and Sampaio Corrêa, on August 13, for Série B.

The professional’s return to Serie A took place a week later, when he was the video referee in the classic between Santos and São Paulo, in Vila Belmiro, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão. Peixe beat Tricolor Paulista 1-0.

In the season, the 41-year-old professional was only in charge of the VAR in one match for the club alvinegro, in the Corinthians victory by 1-0 over Goiás, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. The referee only whistled one match on the pitch this year, in February, in the tie between Altos and Sport, in the Copa do Nordeste.

In addition to Reway in the video refereeing, Ramon Abatti Abel from Santa Catarina will be the main judge in the match between Fluminense and Corinthians. He will be assisted by Kleber Lucio Gil and Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva.