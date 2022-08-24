Removing ‘online’ on WhatsApp will also be possible on PC; know everything | apps

After allowing the user to take the “online” status of the app for Android and iPhone (iOS), WhatsApp is developing the function for the desktop version of the messenger. The news was revealed by the specialized portalWABetaInfo this last Tuesday (23), and is currently in the testing phase for the Beta system of Windows PCs. The feature, which is very much awaited by users, allows hiding the stripe that delivers that the user is active in the messenger at that exact moment. For now, only a small portion of users have had access to the function in the mobile app.

According to the portal, the feature is already in the final stages of testing. A screenshot captured and released by the page shows that the configuration can be done in a similar way to the one on the cell phone – that is, through the messenger account settings, along with the “Last seen” setting. You will be able to choose between “Everyone”, “My Contacts”, “My Contacts Except…” and “Nobody”.

Despite the feature being practically ready in the desktop program, WhatsApp still categorizes the feature as “in development”. Therefore, there is no forecast of launch of the option, and no certainty that it will actually be launched. On cell phones, the function has been gradually expanded and, according to Meta, should be released to all users by the end of August.

Another novelty in tests on WhatsApp

WABetaInfo also discovered another change to WhatsApp chats. According to the site, the messenger will be able to display small profile pictures next to messages in group conversations. The novelty aims to make it even easier to identify who sent that sentence in the conversation, similar to the model already used in Instagram Direct. The contact’s name would still be displayed normally on WhatsApp.

The experiment was spotted in version 22.18.0.72 of WhatsApp Beta for iPhone. According to the portal, the preview of photo thumbnails cannot be turned off, being a permanent feature and enabled by default for all users. This test is also in the development phase, and there is no forecast or confirmation that it will be implemented in the final version of the app.

