Review | Charlie’s Madness

Have you ever been curious to know what goes on in the mind of a man giving a thumbs up for a breakup? This would not be the precedent in the film industry to propose this imagery, but it seems that only Roman Coppola thought it would be interesting to have this feat told through Charlie Sheen, with his alter-ego signed as Charlie Swan III. Sheen, who has played himself and played a few characters named after his first name several times, appeared to return to that familiarity once again in order to star in a dreary essay that coincidentally recalled his life and career, in an otherwise empty comedy. and lost in her own madness.

Released in 2012, although it was a distributed feature, Charlie’s Madness marked the first project of the A24 studio, which has become notorious for the independent cinema across multiple genres and the authorial freedom it promotes with filmmakers. In his second feature film as a director, Coppola reproduced what he learned best during the striking collaboration with Wes Anderson, intertwining with his style, in this case, he brought together a large cast of friends in a proposal that mixed reality and fiction, putting an element in the main character and his sexist introspection about the end of their relationship.

At the time of the film, Sheen was in a turbulent and even more controversial phase of his career that had already gone through controversial revelations about affairs with prostitutes and porn actresses, addiction to pernography, narcotics and domestic violence in his marriage to Denise Richards. If you live a parody of yourself until your then resignation from the famous Two and a half Menthe star arrived in 2012 trying to stay in the conversation by signing for a new series Anger Management and as the lead in Coppola’s film as a successful design designer who also has problems with drugs, alcohol, is a womanizer and reflects on his unacceptable breakup with Ivanna (Katheryn Winnick). As such, it’s not the first time that Sheen is a Charlie mirroring echoes of his life, so there’s nothing about his character’s craziness that audiences haven’t seen in two decades other than him being himself on and off screen; on TV and cinema.

It is a tiring exercise in metalanguage to return to the reproduction of the behavior of a controversial public figure and mix it with a surrealist style that takes the viewer to the imagination of his experiences. So, the drunk who collects sexy photos of the women he dated fantasizes in countless ways how the end of the relationship he cherished with Ivana happened. Since he is the person who is suffering and has done nothing to get his ass kicked, his fantasies idealize the scenarios of this dramatic loss of love, with Ivana always occupying the position of opponent and he the good guy who falls into the bonds of danger in this classic game of love. and counting on the help of friends to get back on her feet while she waits for Ivana to get a second chance.

At this point, come the participation of the cast of friends who have collaborated on different works with Coppola and Anderson, such as Bill Murray and Schwartzman, alternating between meetings and disagreements in the intervals of Charlie’s fantasies. It was supposed to be fun and contagious to see this dynamic, however, Coppola failed to create any substance by bringing this friendly composition that tries to make fun of a classic story resonating the same Charlie as always, so as if he was on a long narcotics trip fantasizing about being a design in love and on the way, his many polemics of life did not fail to appear to interrupt the illusory tale.

Worse than having forced a fanciful narrative with Sheen being Sheen and not even instilling a silly self-analysis that was as if it served as a “deepening” for the character, was Coppola having offered only ego, ego of a man who in his delusions had nothing to be proud of and remember but the hobby of womanizer, junkie and drunk as a successful design. Who would have thought that A24 started like this, with Coppola writing in style in a story that delivered nothing more than a retelling of a controversial star.

Charlie’s Follies (A Glimpse Inside the Mind of Charles Swan III – USA, 2012)

Direction: Roman Coppola

Road map: Roman Coppola

Cast: Charlie Sheen, Katheryn Winnick, Patricia Arquette, Jason Schwartzman, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Aubrey Plaza, Tyne Stecklein, CC Sheffield, Bill Murray, Dermot Mulroney, Gloria Laino, Stephen Dorff

Duration: 86 min.