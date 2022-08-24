Ripio launches crypto card in Brazil with Bitcoin cashback

Argentinian cryptocurrency exchange Ripio announced the launch of a prepaid debit card in Brazil that allows you to make payments in cryptocurrencies, with a 5% cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) – up to a monthly cap of BRL 250.

The product, developed in partnership with Visa, is available to 1 million users that the exchange has in the country. According to Sebastian Serrano, CEO of Ripio, the expectation is that 250 thousand cards will be issued by the end of the year.

The user will be able to pay using reais or one of the 28 cryptocurrencies that Ripio has listed on its platform. In addition to Bitcoin, Serrano said the company is considering adding rewards in other cryptocurrencies.

The company also plans to launch the card in Argentina later this year, Serrano said, and does not rule out launching it in other countries where the company operates, such as Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico and Spain.

Ripio operates in Brazil under its own brand and also through BitcoinTrade, a national exchange acquired in January 2021 – at the time of the acquisition, the company had 300,000 users. According to Serrando, by the end of 2022, BitcoinTrade will be renamed to Ripio.

The Argentine company also recently worked on the development of Mercado Coin, a cryptocurrency launched last week by Mercado Libre. Ripio also provides the custody and trading service for Mercado Coin on Mercado Pago, Mercado Livre’s digital wallet.

“This is the first major tokenization project and the first major company in Latin America to integrate cryptocurrencies, but we also believe this is something that will become much more widespread and we want to be catalysts for the future,” Serrano said.

Ripio also built a team to provide crypto products white label to other companies in the region. In July, it also launched a Web 3.0 wallet called Ripio Portal, which allows users to connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, as well as collect non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Read more:

• Bitcoin looks stable but has lost important trendline, traders warn

In September 2021, the company raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by blockchain investment firm Digital Currency Group.

For this year, Serrano said that Ripio has no plans to raise more capital. He also pointed out that the company had no layoffs in 2022, but reduced its hiring pace from November last year.

Currently, Ripio has 3.5 million users in Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Colombia, Mexico and Spain, according to the executive. The company plans to start operations in Chile before the end of the year and open offices in Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia and Paraguay in 2023. For now, Ripio is not pursuing strategic acquisitions to accelerate its growth in Latin America.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related