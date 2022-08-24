Ronaldo defends Pezzolano at Cruzeiro and questions referees: “Do you want him to keep quiet?” | cruise

Ronaldo came out in defense of Paulo Pezzolano for the expulsion in the 2-2 draw between Grêmio and Cruzeiro, in Porto Alegre, on Sunday. The Cruzeiro football manager considers that the coach was wronged and criticizes the referee’s stance in some moves.

Paulo Pezzolano will be tried on Wednesday and can get up to 12 games of suspension

Phenomenon’s statement was live on his channel this Monday. One of the fans asked Ronaldo to talk to Pezzolano about the expulsions, and the manager mentioned the recorder used by the coach in the match in Porto Alegre.

– He even promised the club and the players that he would behave, and it seems that this time he was wronged quite a bit. Did you see him with a tape recorder during the game? You can even prove that he took no offense, had nothing.

Ronaldo also criticized the referee’s stance, claiming that complaints are not being accepted

“Football thing. It’s not possible, the referee now wants the coach to be quiet, quiet? This is not normal. Something the referees are seeing in Pezzolano that is irritating (the referees)” – added Ronaldo.

Paulo Pezzolano admitted, in more than one moment throughout the season, that he needs to take care of his behavior on the edge of the lawn. The first expulsion, still in Mineiro, against Villa Nova, had a similar plot to the duel with Grêmio. At the time, the referee was red when, according to his report, he was complaining about his own team.

This Wednesday, Pezzolano will be judged for the expulsions against Fluminense, in the Copa do Brasil, and against CSA, in Serie B. Adding the two situations, he can take up to 12 games of suspension. In this case, as he will be absent against Náutico, for the red against Grêmio, he may no longer manage the team this year, as there are 13 rounds of Série B left.

