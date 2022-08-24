Samsung’s Freestyle Projector Impresses, But Has Problems

Samsung’s The Freestyle portable projector hit the market promising the best of both worlds: cinema and smart TV. It can project screens of up to 100 inches with Full HD quality, while maintaining several features that we already have on online connected TV, such as streaming applications.

I tested Freestyle for a week at home and the good news is that it does its job. The problem is that it is not for every budget: the price of R$ 6,900 (sales value on Samsung’s official website, but you can find it from R$ 6,500 on websites of major retailers) made me immediately give up buying one. to call mine.

He would be successful at parties (imagine the World Cup, which is just around the corner!) But on a day-to-day basis, any good television does the same thing and for more affordable prices.

There are also other pros and cons worth considering.

Easy setup? So-so

Freestyle comes with a quick installation guide. Theoretically, just plug it in, turn it on using the remote and move the smart tv hub (those who have a Samsung TV will feel right at home).

The problem is that I wanted to test it connected with my video games or with the computer. The plan was to use it to have my friends over for a game night, for example.

Micro HDMI adapter interferes with power connection Image: Thaime Lopes/UOL

But I stopped at a micro-obstacle: this connection can only be made by a micro HDMI cable, which is very difficult to find. I went to specialized stores and couldn’t find the product.

I had to buy an adapter online and when I tried to use it, the Freestyle power cable wouldn’t let me plug in the HDMI.

Result: I didn’t use it with the video game and, therefore, half of the fun I saw in the projector was gone. For almost R$ 7 thousand, Samsung could have sent the cable along, right?

For streaming services, it’s a different story.

Freestyle easily works like a smart TV Image: Thaime Lopes/UOL

As it is already prepared with the same functions as Samsung’s smart TVs, watching any streaming is very easy: some applications are already installed and there is a very large (and free) variety in the store for other services.

Connecting to my platform accounts was as easy as on any other TV. From there, I took full advantage of the projector’s functions: I placed it very close to the wall, to leave a smaller screen next to the notebook. I turned it to the ceiling as I lay on the bed and pointed it at all the walls in the apartment to test out the different sizes.

What impressed me the most was how quickly and easily the projector adapts. If you change its direction or position, in less than 5 seconds it already recognizes the surface on which the light is being reflected and adjusts the image so that everything is right. Automatic focus, proportion and leveling: I felt like I was in some episode of a futuristic series.

The image quality is Full HD, and the adjustment of brightness, color and image sharpness is also done automatically.

Good on drums and sound

Charging, which has been a battle with micro HDMI, can be made easier. In addition to plugging in, the Freestyle is compatible with power banks. It’s a great outlet for anyone who wants to take it to the beach, a campground or somewhere without power. (Certainly easier than bringing a smart TV!)

In the future, Samsung still plans to launch a base that works as an external charger.

No matter the size of the projection: the sound is always powerful Image: Thaime Lopes/UOL

The sound is also impressive. I was sure that the projector’s reduced size would make the sound experience bad, but I was wrong. As its outputs are in its entire structure, the audio is 360º, which reminded me a lot of the experience in a cinema.

Maybe it’s worth the caveat that I don’t live in a big apartment, so every time I used the projector, I was relatively close to it. Still, I found the sound experience surprising.

Worth the purchase?

I won’t lie: even though I was disappointed not to have been able to test the projector with a video game, the whole experience of changing the screen size so quickly and easily pleased me a lot.

I enjoyed watching movies in unusual places (like my bedroom ceiling), but the price is still too high for the product.

Projection on my bedroom ceiling (yes, that’s my chandelier) Image: Thame Lopes/UOL

On a day-to-day basis, I don’t think people would use Freestyle very often. It seems like a great event accessory, and I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t spend R$6,900 to complement my birthday party.

If money is no object, then go for it: you’ll feel like you’re in an expensive movie theater, but in the comfort of your own home. Is there anything better than that?

UOL may receive a portion of sales through the links recommended in this content. Store prices and offers do not influence editorial selection criteria.