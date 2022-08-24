See the before and after of the cast of the series; two actors were arrested

Find out how the actors of Smallville are doing 21 years after the series premiered.

The show ran for 10 seasons and came to an end in 2011. But even a decade after its cancellation, Smallville remains a work of art. A.D of quite importance.

The show popularized Superman among younger people. Smallville can also be considered the true father of the Arrowverse; it was in “Adventures of Superboy” that Green Arrow got his first live-action adaptation, and it was in the show that the Justice League made its debut on The CW.

And to celebrate 21 years of Smallville, check out how the main actors in the series’ cast are currently:

Tom Welling (Clark Kent/Superman)

Tom Welling, 45, started playing young Clark Kent in Smallville at the age of 24. The character, on the other hand, was 14 years old at the beginning of the series.

Tom’s career didn’t take off after the CW show, but we can mention some works from the post-Superboy highlight, such as the series Lucifer, where he played Cain in the third season. and the movie The Big Choice, where quarterback Brian Drew lived.

In 2019, he made a cameo in the second part of the Arrowverse Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

He recently starred in the series Professionals on the little-known streaming Viaplay. The show airs in the US on The CW.

Michael Rosenbaum (Lex Luthor)

Michael Rosenbaum, 49, was 29 years old in the first season of Smallville. The actor is considered by many to be the best portrayal of the villain Lex Luthor. He left at the end of season 7, but returned in the last episode of the series.

Rosenbaum didn’t have the same success after Smallville either, but he did star in the highly praised Impastor, a highly politically incorrect comedy series. And he participated in the blockbusters Guardians of the Galaxy 2, playing the hero Martinex.

The actor had to turn down a role in The Suicide Squad due to health issues last year. Michael Rosenbaum has skin cancer.

You can currently see and hear him on his podcast ‎Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum, where he interviews various artists.

Allison Mack (Chloe Sullivan)

Allison Mack, 39, made her 19-year-old debut on Smallville as the fearless Chloe Sullivan. Her character was so successful that he was even inserted into the official Superman comics.

The actress had the worst post of the CW/DC series. Among the most outstanding works, Allison made several appearances in the series Wilfred, starring Elijah Wood, and participated in an episode of the series The Following, starring Kevin Bacon. But it wasn’t because of her career that the blonde went wrong.

On April 20, 2018, the actress was arrested on charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy in relation to her role in the organization NXIVM. Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019, and in 2021, the actress was sentenced to 3 years in prison.

Kristin Kreuk (Lana Lang)

Kristin Kreuk, 38, first appeared in Smallville at the age of 18. She stayed on the series from seasons 1 to 8 (in the last year he was no longer part of the fixed cast).

The actress starred in Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li after Smallville. The film, however, was a critical and box office failure. She later starred in the popular series Beauty and the Beast.

Recently, she was also the star of the series Burden of Truth, which ran for 4 seasons and ended in 2021.

Currently, she is present in Reacher, famous Amazon Prime Video series.

Erica Durance (Lois Lane)

43-year-old Erica Durance entered Smallville Season 4 at the age of 26. She stayed on the show until its end of season 10 in 2011.

Erica was not so successful after the show. She starred in the medical series Saving Hope and played Supergirl’s mother in several episodes of the superhero series.

Alongside Tom Welling, she returned to play Lois Lane in the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths,

Her last most relevant work was in 2019 and 2020 in the series Private Eyes, making appearances as Lauren Campbell.

Justin Hartley (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow)

Justin Hartley, 45, joined the CW series in 2006 at the age of 29 playing Oliver Queen and Green Arrow. His double character became popular and he joined the cast of Smallville.

Justin was one of the most successful actors after the dcnaut show. He was seen in several episodes of Revenge, He participated in the movie Perfect Mom 2, with Mila Kunis. And currently, he is best known for his role as Kevin on the critically acclaimed series This is Us.

John Glover (Lionel Luthor)

The 77-year-old actor John Glover debuted in the series in the first season at the age of 56. He played the villain Lionel Luthor, Lex Luthor’s father.

John Glover was already a well-known and award-winning actor before Smallville. Perhaps his work on the series is his best-known role. After the show, the experienced actor participated in the series The Good Wife and was in the movie Shazam!, playing Mr. Sivana, father of the villain (plus one) Dr. Sivana.

Annette O’Toole (Martha Kent)

70-year-old Annette O’Toole was 49 at the start of Smallville.

Prior to the series, the actress played Lana Lang in Superman III. The singer was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Song for A Kiss at the End of the Rainbow, an original song from the movie The Great Musicians, in 2003.

After the CW show, she did the series The Punisher, a partnership between Marvel and Netflix, and, more recently, Virgin River, also from Netflix.

John Schneider (Jonathan Kent)

62-year-old John Schneider started out in Smallville at age 41.

Known in the past for his role as Bo Duke on the hit ’70s sitcom The Cats, the seasoned actor was also recently featured on The Haves and the Have Nots as James Cryer.

Sam Jones III (Pete Ross)

Actor Sam Jones III, 39, debuted in the series at the age of 18.

Sam was another of the Smallville cast to be arrested. In 2009, the actor was arrested for drug trafficking. He was convicted in 2011 and released in 2012.

Sam returned to acting, but his career was shaken by the arrest. He, who had notable works on his resume, such as the series Medical Duty and the films Estrada para a Glória and A Volta dos Bravos, acted little and in small productions from 2012 onwards. But he was in the 2016 film Blue Mountain State: The Rise of Thadlandi, a film in the well-known Blue Mountain State series.

Eric Johnson (Whitney Fordman)

Eric Johnson, 42, was part of the regular cast of the first season of Smallville. At the time he was 21. After the 1st season, he only returned for 2 more episodes in the series.

After Smallville, the actor was a relative success. He had a prominent role in the film Fifty Shades Darker and the series The Knick. He also participated in the series Vikings and American Gods, with minor but recurring roles.

Aaron Ashmore (Jimmy Olsen)

Aaron Ashmore, 42, joined Smallville in the sixth season at the age of 26.

After the series, he made the film Regression and the Space Agents series of more relevant works.

He can currently be seen in the Netflix series Ginny and Georgia as Gil Timmins.

Laura Vandervoort (Kara/Supergirl)

37-year-old Canadian actress Laura Vandervoort joined the Superman origin series at age 22 in season seven as Supergirl Kara, cousin of a Kryptonian hero.

After the series, Laura was in the movie Saw: Jigsaw, starred in the series Hunger of Wolf and participated in 2021 in the Hulu phenomenon The Handmaid’s Tale.

In 2016, he played the character Indigo in the Supergirl series, starring Melissa

Benoist.

Cassidy Freeman (Tess Mercer)

Cassidy Freeman, 40, joined Smallville at age 26 in season eight.

After the DC show, the actress was a regular on the series The Righteous Gemstones and was on the Netflix series Longmire: The Sheriff and in NCIS: Criminal Investigations.

Jensen Ackles (Jason Teague)

Jensen Ackles, 44, only participated in the fourth season of Smallville, when the actor was 26 years old.

As everyone knows, Jensen became a star soon after starring in the series Supernatural. In cinema, he starred in the movie Macabre Valentine’s Day.

Last year, he voiced Batman in the animated Batman: The Long Halloween, part 1 and 2. And he currently participates in The Boys series as Soldier Boy.

