Selena Gomez and more celebrities who have beauty brands

Success on the small screen and occupying the top positions in music, Selena Gomez did not stop there and decided to venture into the world of beauty as well. Launching ‘Rare Beauty’, the singer took to the market a personal desire: to deconstruct unreal standards of beauty — something she already does in her networks with photos.
Your Selena Gomez brand arrived in Brazil recently and it was so successful that we decided to remember other international celebrities that activated the entrepreneurial mode and also launched their own beauty brands. Remember with us:
Rihanna
THE mom of the year is also entrepreneurial! Owner of ‘Fenty Beauty’, Rihanna innovated in cosmetics not only for quality, but also for inclusion.
This is because some products were made available in 50 shades of colorsdemocratizing access to all skins.
Hailey Bieber
The success of Glazed donuts nails, Hailey’s nails, has a secret: the inspiration in the luminosity of her skin. It was with this enlightened principle that Justin Bieber’s wife founded ‘Rhode Skin’, a skincare brand that bears one of her surnames.
Kylie Jenner
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has not just one brand, but four! Therefore, in addition to bikinis and baby hygiene and personal care products, the businesswoman also owns two beauty companies: ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ for makeup and ‘Kylie Skin’ for skincare. Wow!
Millie Bobby Brown
In addition to being the star of Stranger Things, one of the biggest phenomena today, Millie, just 18 years old, also ventures mainly into the world of beauty, launching ‘Florence by Mills’, a clean beauty brand.
So, have you used any of these lines? What is your favorite?