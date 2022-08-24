Selena Gomez and more celebrities who have beauty brands







Selena gomez and more famous who have beauty brands Photo: Alto Astral

Success on the small screen and occupying the top positions in music, Selena Gomez did not stop there and decided to venture into the world of beauty as well. Launching ‘Rare Beauty’, the singer took to the market a personal desire: to deconstruct unreal standards of beauty — something she already does in her networks with photos.

Your Selena Gomez brand arrived in Brazil recently and it was so successful that we decided to remember other international celebrities that activated the entrepreneurial mode and also launched their own beauty brands. Remember with us:

Rihanna

THE mom of the year is also entrepreneurial! Owner of ‘Fenty Beauty’, Rihanna innovated in cosmetics not only for quality, but also for inclusion.

This is because some products were made available in 50 shades of colorsdemocratizing access to all skins.





Rihanna used her brand to include more skin in beauty (Reproduction / Instagram @badgalriri) Photo: Alto Astral

Hailey Bieber

The success of Glazed donuts nails, Hailey’s nails, has a secret: the inspiration in the luminosity of her skin. It was with this enlightened principle that Justin Bieber’s wife founded ‘Rhode Skin’, a skincare brand that bears one of her surnames.





Hailey created products to make the skin glow with just skincare (Reproduction / Instagram @haileybieber) Photo: Alto Astral

Kylie Jenner

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has not just one brand, but four! Therefore, in addition to bikinis and baby hygiene and personal care products, the businesswoman also owns two beauty companies: ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ for makeup and ‘Kylie Skin’ for skincare. Wow!





Kylie owns four brands, including bikinis, cosmetics, dermocosmetics and baby products (Reproduction/Instagram @kyliejenner) Photo: Alto Astral

Millie Bobby Brown

In addition to being the star of Stranger Things, one of the biggest phenomena today, Millie, just 18 years old, also ventures mainly into the world of beauty, launching ‘Florence by Mills’, a clean beauty brand.





Millie launched her clean beauty brand (Reproduction/Instagram @milliebobbybrown) Photo: Alto Astral

So, have you used any of these lines? What is your favorite?