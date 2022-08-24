Selena Gomez releases teaser for the video for ‘Calm Down’, partnership with Rema

Singer Selena Gomez Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Selena Gomez released a snippet of his next clip, from the remix track by calm down, on Instagram, last Tuesday, 23, and left fans crazy. The song is part of the Nigerian artist’s discography row and is among the hits of his new album, Rave & Roses. The remix will be released next Friday (26).

In the preview, the American singer appears in front of a Porsche, while row it’s inside the car.

The artist also shows the meeting with the singer and talks about the happiness of being part of the project, which marks her return to music after the partnership with Coldplay in Let Somebody Go. “So excited about this (song),” she wrote in the video’s caption.

It was last week that the first rumors of the possible partnership appeared on the web, when Selena took fans by surprise by publishing a photo in the stories in which she appeared next to row. She even made a point of writing a very “suspicious” message: “Coming soon”.

The most recent musical record of Selena Gomez in the studio was on the EP revelation, all singing in Spanish, which reinforces the Latin roots of the star, released on March 12 of last year. The work was referred to the Latin Grammy.