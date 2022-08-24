She-Hulk and other Marvel Heroines to watch on Disney Plus

This is not a sponsored article. However, TecMundo may receive a commission from the stores if you make a purchase.

If you are a fan of Marvel, you can certainly easily remember heroines who are part of the roster of characters that have already appeared in the studio’s films and series. To the delight of these fans, new productions are coming to further increase female representation in this universe, especially the series She-Hulk and Ms Marvel.

Disney Plus, the streaming platform where the marvel productionshas a vast diversity of series and movies, in addition to a catalog that is constantly growing.

We have separated some movies and series from the Marvel universe that have incredible heroines as protagonists. Check out:

She Hulk

She-Hulk makes her debut as actress Tatiana Maslany.Source: Disney+

based on She-Hulkcharacter from Marvel comics, the series She Hulk presents the story of Jennifer Walters, a successful lawyer who has to reconcile her professional life with being a heroine.

Actress Tatiana Maslany plays She-Hulk and Mark Ruffalo also makes his appearance as Bruce Banner, the Hulk from other Marvel movies. The series draws attention for its strong inclination towards comedy, something that may be strange to some, but that will please many others.

Ms Marvel

Ms Marvel is now available on Disney+ and has been surprising fans.Source: Dinsey+

Kamala Khan is a teenager from a Muslim family who greatly admires the most powerful superheroes on Earth – in particular Captain Marvel. After a series of unusual events, the young woman discovers that she too has superpowers, just like the heroine she loves so much.

With these powers, she has the opportunity to help her community and also protect those who need it most in the face of various threats that will come her way.

Agent Carter

Agent Carter is starring Hayley Atwell and has two seasons.Source: Disney+

After Captain America’s death, Peggy Carter finds herself working for the SSR, the Strategic Scientific Reserve. But the job isn’t exactly what she would like to do, as it involves a lot of administrative activities that don’t match this agent’s courage and determination.

However, the request of an old friend, Howard Stark, opens the opportunity for her to get back on the job and leave that boring job behind. The call also involves many dangers, risks and other discoveries that shake Agent Carter’s structures.

captain marvel

Brie Larson brought Captain Marvel to life in a unique way in this film.Source: Disney+

Captain Marvel has raised the bar for female representation in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring one of the strongest female heroes there is. The film is set in the 1990s, and follows Carol Danvers’ journey in the midst of a galactic war between two alien races arriving on Earth.

In this battle, Captain Marvel has important allies, who will help her overcome some challenges. The film also helped to further expand the Marvel universe and pave the way for subsequent productions such as Avengers: Endgame.

Black Widow

Black Widow is one of the most beloved heroines in the Marvel movie universe.Source: Disney+

Natasha Romanoff, the beloved Black Widow, confronts the darker side of her story in her first solo film. The plot revolves around a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past, which ends up awakening an implacable force that will do anything to destroy the heroine.

In addition to dealing with her past as a spy, Black Widow will also have to deal with the emotions she had left behind long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson returns to play the heroine and also says goodbye to her role, leaving a very important legacy.

