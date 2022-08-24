South America’s First Armored Bipedal Dinosaur Discovered

Researched since 2012 in the La Buitreira Paleontological Area, in the province of Rio Negro (Argentina), a new armored dinosaur was discovered and considered to be a member of an ancient lineage of basal thyrophores that survived into the Late Cretaceous in South America. Although with the bone armor characteristic of gigantic stegosaurs and ankylosaursthe new species is much smaller than its northern cousins.

Weighing four to seven kilograms and five feet long, the Jakapil kaniukura was a small, bipedal, herbivorous dinosaur, with short arms and several rows of dermal bones (external to the body). This sturdy armor protected the animal’s neck, back and tail, and may have defended it from the voracious predators of the time.

In a press release, paleontologist and co-author of the study Sebastián Apesteguía highlights that “the most striking feature of this animal is the crest on the lower part of the jaw, unknown to all other thyrophores, and which is what gives the species its name (‘kaniukura’ in Mapudungún, the Mapuche language, means stone crest)”.

How did Jakapil kaniukura live?

Such an honor work with Sebastian Apesteguia, Facundo Riguetti and Mauricio Álvarez to achieve this reconstruction.#blender #blendercommunity #paleoart #paleontology #Jakapil #Argentina pic.twitter.com/Hf4ZphlWsH — PaleoGDY (@PaleoGDY) August 11, 2022

According to the study, the low weight and erect body made the Jakapil an extremely agile animal. Protected from predators by your armor, the dinosaur was herbivorous and likely used its short but strong beak to chew through the region’s hardy woody vegetation. The CGI animation above illustrates how the small thyrophore explored the arid landscape of Patagonia in the Cretaceous.

Apesteguía led the excavations in Rio Negro and was the first to find Jakapil bones, actually just two small teeth in 2012. Two years later, along with other scientists, the paleontologist discovered a skeleton with atypical teeth – similar to iguana teeth – and a block-shaped jaw.

One of the team’s participants, Facundo Riguetti, who was doing a thesis on armored dinosaurs, recognized the fossil as a material of interest to him, and continued collecting bones. In 2020, he finished reconstituting the structure of the speciesand became the first author of the current study, which was published this month in the journal Scientific Reports.