spider | Olivia Wilde teases about directing the film

Olivia Wilde (Don’t Worry Honey) has been involved in a Spider-Woman feature film for some time now, but since its announcement, we haven’t had any major updates.

The director was asked about this in an interview with Varietyand missed.

“I can’t say a word about it. I really can’t say anything about it. I have to bury myself on the couch now. I will say…Marvel’s approach to allowing new filmmakers to step in and have access to these comic book universe tools is incredibly exciting.”

explained.

“I’m a big fan of what they’re doing there, but yeah, I can’t confirm if that’s what it is. But it would be nice.”

Spider-Woman’s plot is set to follow Jessica Drew becoming increasingly ill over time as a direct result of her father’s uranium-based science experiments.

Created by Archie Goodwin, Salt Buscema, Jim Mooney and Marie SeverinJessica Drew made her first appearance in Marvel comics in 1977, through “Marvel Spotlight #32”.

From the long exposure to uranium, Jessica became ill. Her father then injected her with a serum made from the glands of several spiders in an attempt to cure her. He put her on a genetic accelerator to speed up the process, but still, the rate of healing was slow, causing her to spend decades in the chamber with a slowed aging process.

When she was finally cured, she was no longer an ordinary human: She had powers similar to Spider-Man’s, but with pheromones that can control the feelings of those around her. Jessica also ages slowly and has super hearing, healing factor, the ability to glide and bioelectricity.