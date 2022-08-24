Statistics: Strengths and Weaknesses of Copa do Brasil semifinalists – 08/24/2022

Fluminense x Corinthians and São Paulo x Flamengo make this Wednesday (24) the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Fernando Diniz’s team reaches the semifinals with the best average of goals scored and possession of the ball among the semifinalists. However, the Flu is the team that disarms the least on average.

In turn, the rubro-negro is the most efficient candidate for the title in passing and with the highest average of correct finishes and dribbles. Fla also has the lowest average of goals conceded and is the team that gets beaten the most among the semifinalists.

São Paulo is the one that hits the most and hits fewer passes per game, on average. Corinthians wins in tackles, but is the worst in the average of certain shots. Vítor Pereira’s men are also the ones who keep the ball the least.

Compare the semifinalists’ stats below. The data are from the website “Footstats”.

Average goals scored per game

Fluminense – 2.17

Corinthians – 1.83

São Paulo – 1.38

Flamengo – 1.33

Average goals conceded per game

Flamengo – 0.50

São Paulo – 0.75

Corinthians – 0.83

Fluminense – 083

Average possession of the ball per game

Fluminense – 59.89%

Flamengo – 59.76%

São Paulo – 56.53%

Corinthians – 55.07%

Average number of correct passes per game

Flamengo – 93.57%

Fluminense – 91.02%

Corinthians – 90.91%

São Paulo – 90.02%

Average successful shots per game

Flamengo – 6.33

Fluminense – 5

São Paulo – 4.38

Corinthians – 4.33

Average tackles per game

Corinthians – 15.50

Flamengo – 14.83

Sao Paulo – 12, 13

Fluminense – 10.33

Average number of correct dribbles per game

Flamengo – 9.83

Corinthians – 6.17

Fluminense – 6, 17

São Paulo – 4.75

Average fouls committed per game

Sao Paulo – 14

Flamengo – 13.33

Fluminense – 13.33

Corinthians – 10

Average fouls received per game

Flamengo – 16.17

Fluminense – 13.33

Corinthians – 12.50

São Paulo – 11.75