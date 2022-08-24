“Strengthening Conspiracy Theories”; Sandro Meira Ricci ‘sends it real’ after complaints from Palmeiras

O palm trees wants to take advantage of this game-free week to improve day-to-day training and get one more victory in the Brazilian Championship, precisely aiming to shoot even more in the lead. The next opponent will be Fluminense, at Maracanã, on Saturday (27), at 7 pm, which will have less rest, as they take on Corinthians for the Copa do Brasil.

Anyway, if the focus of the players and the coaching staff are 100% on the field, the board still hasn’t swallowed what was done by the referee in the match against Flamengo, especially in the bid involving Gustavo Gómez and Vidal. The Chilean, during a bid inside the area, threw his body at the Palmeirense defender, causing requests for a penalty.

In his column in Globo Esporte, Sandro Meira Ricci made some analyzes of what happened. Check it out below:

“The CBF released the audio of the check of the dispute between Vidal and Gustavo Gómez at the end of the game between Palmeiras and Flamengo for the last round of the Brasileirão. In the audio, it is clear that referee Ramon Abatti allowed the game to resume before the completion of the VAR check Pablo Ramon.

The VAR verbalized inside the booth (but not to the referee) his first conclusion of the play: “No. Nothing! Protection!” However, he continued to check the play and did not communicate with the field umpire, as if unsure of his conclusion when reviewing the slow motion image.

AVAR, Flavio Barroca, even aware that the check had not been completed, he informed VAR that the game was about to restartbut at no time did he communicate with the judge so that he would not allow this restart, as provided for in the protocol and the instruction he receives.

Abatti then asked VAR if he could play, that is, if he could authorize the goal kick for Flamengo. VAR again silenced because it remained focused on checking. We say that VAR, at that moment, enters the tunnel. It is a common mistake for anyone who has played as a VAR. You are so focused on checking and making the correct interpretation of the move that you don’t notice anything going on around you. It is the AVAR that at this moment must act and communicate with the field referee.

Then the referee, even without having received the information that the check was completed, allowed the restart before waiting for the VAR response and added: “Now it’s gone”, that is, there was no point in checking the bid anymore because the game had already been restarted.

Serious error of arbitration procedure. From VAR and AVAR who have an obligation to notify the referee when a move is being checked, and when this check has been completed. And the referee, who allowed the charge before receiving the warning from the booth.

Mistakes like this happen, but they help to undermine refereeing and strengthen conspiracy theories, which is bad for refereeing and for football. For me, there was no penalty and the referee had more luck than judgment“.