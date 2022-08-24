Success: MIUI reaches 547 million active users worldwide, reveals Xiaomi

Xiaomi can brag about the new record of active users of its custom user interface for phones and tablets. According to information disclosed by the Chinese giant in its latest financial report, the MIUI has reached the mark of 547 million active users worldwideof which 140.2 million are in China.

The data was revealed along with the report that showed the increase in sales of cell phones, smart TVs and other products from the manufacturer. Xiaomi takes into account all users of the main line and its sub-brands — Redmi and POCO — to celebrate more than half a billion users on the Android-based user interface.