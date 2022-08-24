Success: MIUI reaches 547 million active users worldwide, reveals Xiaomi

Xiaomi can brag about the new record of active users of its custom user interface for phones and tablets. According to information disclosed by the Chinese giant in its latest financial report, the MIUI has reached the mark of 547 million active users worldwideof which 140.2 million are in China.
The data was revealed along with the report that showed the increase in sales of cell phones, smart TVs and other products from the manufacturer. Xiaomi takes into account all users of the main line and its sub-brands — Redmi and POCO — to celebrate more than half a billion users on the Android-based user interface.
MIUI welcomed 17.8 million new users in Q2 2022 alone, of which 4.6 million are activations in China. Xiaomi is one of the first manufacturers to start testing a new version of its user interface with Android 13. Currently, the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are the only models eligible for the MIUI 13 beta.
MIUI is one of Xiaomi’s ad revenue sources. Their products display advertisements so that the profit margin on hardware is lower and therefore the prices are more affordable. As an example, the Xiaomi 12 reached the global market for US$749 (~R$3,809), while the Galaxy S22 has a suggested price of US$799 (~R$4,065).
Despite welcoming new mobile and tablet users, ad revenue grew by only 0.6% compared to Q2 2022 with a collection of 4.5 billion yen — about R$3.35 billion — due to budget reduction of advertisers. On the other hand, globally, the increase in revenue was above 50% due to Xiaomi’s rapid expansion.
(Updated August 23, 2022 at 8:34 pm)