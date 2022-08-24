Grey’s Anatomy is one of the biggest hits on American TV and has been gaining more and more fans, even though it started in 2005 and is now in its eighteenth season. Thinking about the success of the series, we’ve rounded up the 20 best episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. The selection was made based on the score given by IMDb, one of the largest platforms specialized in cinema in the world.

20 — Drowning on Terra Firma (Season 3, episode 16)

Friends and fellow doctors of Meredith work to save her life after her near drowning.

19 — A Kind of Miracle (Season 3, episode 17)

Meredith loses her vitals and receives a visit from Denny and Dylan in the afterlife. Derek works to bring her back.

18 — The Crash (Season 13, Episode 6)

Catherine presses Bailey to make a decision about Alex, who forms a new friendship. Arizona is shocked to find a familiar face in the hospital.

17 — Moment of Truth (Season 8, episode 21)

Residents go to San Francisco for oral exams.

16 — Like a Train Crash (Season 2, Episode 6)

A train accident takes several critically injured patients to the hospital, causing a distraction for Meredith as she awaits Derek’s final decision.

15 — A Matter of Point of View (Season 6, Episode 6)

After a burn victim dies in the midst of a chaotic shift, chief and council member Jennings interrogates the residents to find the culprit.

14 — Good Mourning (Season 6, Episode 1)

Hospital staff members find different ways to overcome the difficult crisis they face.

13 — Flight (Season 8, episode 24)

A dangerous situation leaves the doctors fighting for their own survival.

12 — Family Matter (Season 12, episode 24)

Doctors prepare for a wedding. A last-minute problem lands April and Ben in hot water.

11 — Ex’s Girlfriend (Season 12, Episode 5)

An unexpected guest causes confusion during dinner and brings back painful memories for Meredith. Maggie suffers the consequences of her actions.

10 — You Did Nothing (Season 13, Episode 9)

With his trial about to take place, Alex is forced to make a decision. The collapse of a building fills the hospital.

9 — Time Warps (Season 6, episode 15)

In his new role as chief, Derek restores the hospital’s conference series.

8 — 17 Seconds (Season 2, episode 25)

Meredith has to work with Callie for a day, and Burke and Izzie continue to look for a new heart for Denny.

7 — Remember Time (Season 9, Episode 2)

Doctors deal with grief and injuries from the plane crash, and the Seattle Grace team tries to get back to normal amid the chaos.

6 — In the Days to Come (Season 5, episode 23)

Izzie spends time with a patient who also has cancer and considers the possibility of undergoing risky surgery.

5 — Death and Company (Season 6, episode 24)

Cristina and Meredith’s surgical skills are put to the test.

4 — The Sound of Silence (Season 12, Episode 9)

During an appointment, Meredith is attacked by a patient and is between life and death.

3 — It’s the End of the World (Season 2, Episode 16)

Meredith’s hunch of having a bad day is confirmed when a medical case arrives threatening the lives of everyone in the operating room.

2 — As We Know (Season 2, Episode 17)

Despite the best efforts of the Seattle Grace team, the risk situation increases.

1 — Now or Never (Season 5, Episode 24)

George gives Bailey some surprising news, leaving everyone at the hospital stunned by the news.

Also check

Grey’s Anatomy is an American medical drama series aired on ABC’s prime time network. The series premiered in March 2005 and so far has no less than 15 seasons.

Following the story of five interns undergoing surgery, the series addresses not only the human side of medicine, but also the protagonists’ relationships with each other as well as with their superiors, highlighting the romance between Meredeith Gray and Derek Shepherd.

Over the years, the cast changes and diversifies for different reasons, some happy and others not so much.

In today’s post, we bring you the 20 best episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.

In Brazil, Grey’s Anatomy can be watched on the subscription channel Sonyon various subscription services such as Amazon Prime Video.