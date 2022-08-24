The 30 most iconic beauty looks in VMA history – Vogue

Admin 11 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 1 Views

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Anitta attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Relive the most beautiful beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

O MTV Video Music Awardsbetter known as VMA, is one of the most important music awards in the United States and was created in 1984 to praise the best music videos, singers and songs of the year. In addition to rendering striking performances by famous artists, the event also delivers guests with iconic beauty looks – how can you not forget Christina Aguilera’s 2002 bold locks and fine brows or the sparkling red crystal mouth that Naomi Campbell wore in 2016?

This year, the VMA 2022 ceremony will take place on Sunday (28), in New York, in the United States, and will have a special taste for Brazilians because it will feature a confirmed performance by singer Anitta, who is nominated for Best New Artist of the year. She is the first Brazilian nominee at the international awards, which also has names like Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Harry Styles on the list for an award.

From the vibrant makeup to the hair with elaborate hairstyles, remember the most iconic beauty looks that marked the history of the VMAs and get inspired by the glamor of the event!

Madonna, 1984

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: Madonna concert during performance at MTV Video Awards on September 16, 1984. (Photo by Images Press/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Images Press/Getty Images)

Terri Nunn, 1984

Teri Nunn of Berlin during 2nd Annual American Video Awards at Wilshire Ebell Theater in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Barry King/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Barry King/WireImage)

Cyndi Lauper, 1988

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

Cher, 1989

Cher & Richie Sambora during 1989 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) (Photo: FilmMagic, Inc)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Cindy Crawford, 1992

American supermodel Cindy Crawford attends the Ninth Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 9, 1992 at the Pauley Pavilion, UCLA in Westwood, California.(Photo by Kypros/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Kypros/Getty Images)

Halle Berry, 1993

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

Drew Berrymore, 1995

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

Brandy, 1995

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

The Spice Girls, 1997

Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Brown, Geri Halliwell, and Melanie Chisholm of the Spice Girls at the 14th Annual MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, 4th September 1997. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives / (Photo: Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives)

Jennifer Love Hewitt, 1998

UNIVERSAL CITY, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Actress Jennifer Love Hewitt attends the 15th Annual MTV Video Music Awards on September 10, 1998 at Universal Amphitheater in Universal City, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Im (Photo: Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

Salma Hayek, 1998

Salma Hayek (Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

Madonna, 1999

Madonna (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Photo: FilmMagic)

The Best Beauty Looks in VMA History (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Britney Spears, 2000

377894 05: Singer Britney Spears poses for photographers at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards September 7, 2000 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. (Photo by George DeSota/Liaison) (Photo: Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: George DeSota/Liaison)

Beyonce, 2001

Beyonce Knowles (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) (Photo: Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

Kate Beckinsale, 2002

the striking beauty looks from the VMAs (Photo: Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

Christina Aguilera, 2002

NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: American pop star Christina Aguilera attends the MTV Music Video Awards held at the Radio City Music Hall on August 29, 2002 in New York. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez, 2006

NEW YORK CITY, NY - AUGUST 31: Jennifer Lopez attends 2006 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 31, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image)

Christina Aguilera, 2006

Christina Aguilera during 2006 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc) (Photo: FilmMagic, Inc)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Lady Gaga, 2010

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 12: Lady Gaga poses in the press room at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards at the Nokia Theater on September 13, 2010 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic) (Photo: FilmMagic)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Adele, 2011

Adele arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2011 at Nokia Theater LA LIVE in Los Angeles, USA. (Photo by PA Images via Getty Images) (Photo: PA Images via Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: PA Images via Getty Images)

Rihanna, 2012

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 06: Rihanna arrives at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards at Staples Center on September 6, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Miley Cyrus, 2013

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Miley Cyrus (Detail: Dolce & Gabbana, Lorraine Schwarz jewels) attends the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards at the Barclays Center on August 25, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV) (Photo: Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV)

Katy Perry, 2014

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 24: Katy Perry arrives at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 24, 2014 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Taylor Swift, 2015

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Singer Taylor Swift arrives at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) (Photo: FilmMagic)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Naomi Campbell, 2016

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

Beyonce, 2016

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Recording artist Beyonce attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Yara Shahidi, 2017

INGLEWOOD, CA - AUGUST 27: Yara Shahidi attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lizzo, 2019

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Bella Hadid, 2019

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Bella Hadid attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Spellman/FilmMagic) (Photo: FilmMagic)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Jim Spellman/FilmMagic)

Anita, 2021

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Anitta attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

5 sad movies to cry on Netflix with difficult stories

With a moving plot, movies to cry with difficult stories win over audiences who enjoy …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved