The 30 most iconic beauty looks in VMA history – Vogue

O MTV Video Music Awardsbetter known as VMA, is one of the most important music awards in the United States and was created in 1984 to praise the best music videos, singers and songs of the year. In addition to rendering striking performances by famous artists, the event also delivers guests with iconic beauty looks – how can you not forget Christina Aguilera’s 2002 bold locks and fine brows or the sparkling red crystal mouth that Naomi Campbell wore in 2016?
This year, the VMA 2022 ceremony will take place on Sunday (28), in New York, in the United States, and will have a special taste for Brazilians because it will feature a confirmed performance by singer Anitta, who is nominated for Best New Artist of the year. She is the first Brazilian nominee at the international awards, which also has names like Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Harry Styles on the list for an award.
From the vibrant makeup to the hair with elaborate hairstyles, remember the most iconic beauty looks that marked the history of the VMAs and get inspired by the glamor of the event!