The 30 most iconic beauty looks in VMA history – Vogue

+



Relive the most beautiful beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

O MTV Video Music Awardsbetter known as VMA, is one of the most important music awards in the United States and was created in 1984 to praise the best music videos, singers and songs of the year. In addition to rendering striking performances by famous artists, the event also delivers guests with iconic beauty looks – how can you not forget Christina Aguilera’s 2002 bold locks and fine brows or the sparkling red crystal mouth that Naomi Campbell wore in 2016?

This year, the VMA 2022 ceremony will take place on Sunday (28), in New York, in the United States, and will have a special taste for Brazilians because it will feature a confirmed performance by singer Anitta, who is nominated for Best New Artist of the year. She is the first Brazilian nominee at the international awards, which also has names like Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X and Harry Styles on the list for an award.

know more

From the vibrant makeup to the hair with elaborate hairstyles, remember the most iconic beauty looks that marked the history of the VMAs and get inspired by the glamor of the event!

Madonna, 1984

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Images Press/Getty Images)

Terri Nunn, 1984

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Barry King/WireImage)

Cyndi Lauper, 1988

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

Cher, 1989

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Cindy Crawford, 1992

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Kypros/Getty Images)

Halle Berry, 1993

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

Drew Berrymore, 1995

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

Brandy, 1995

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

The Spice Girls, 1997

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives)

Jennifer Love Hewitt, 1998

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

Salma Hayek, 1998

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Ke.Mazur/WireImage)

Madonna, 1999

The Best Beauty Looks in VMA History (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Britney Spears, 2000

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: George DeSota/Liaison)

Beyonce, 2001

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Ron Galella Collection via Getty)

Kate Beckinsale, 2002

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

Christina Aguilera, 2002

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez, 2006

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Patrick McMullan via Getty Image)

Christina Aguilera, 2006

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Lady Gaga, 2010

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Adele, 2011

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: PA Images via Getty Images)

Rihanna, 2012

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Miley Cyrus, 2013

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV)

Katy Perry, 2014

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Taylor Swift, 2015

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Naomi Campbell, 2016

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Getty Images)

Beyonce, 2016

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

Yara Shahidi, 2017

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lizzo, 2019

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Bella Hadid, 2019

The best beauty looks in VMA history (Photo: Jim Spellman/FilmMagic)

Anita, 2021