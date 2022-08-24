“The Gray Man” Enters Netflix’s Top 5 Most Viewed Original Movies Ever

“The Gray Man: The Hidden Agent” managed to enter the Top 5 of Netflix’s most viewed original movies ever.

According to the platform’s official stats for August 8-14 available at top10.netflix.com, thanks to 21.16 million hours viewed during its fourth week of airing, the action movie made it to fourth place on the coveted Top, with 245.090 million hours in the first 24 days of airing.

Since its July 22 release, the film with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo has almost overshot “The Adam Project” with Ryan Reynolds (233.16), and “Tyler Rake: Operation “, with Chris Hemsworth (231,340): Netflix counts hours viewed the first 28 days for the Top 10.

With four days left, “The Gray Man” will no longer be able to dislodge the Top 3: “Red Warning”, with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds (364.020 million hours), “Don’t Look Up”, with a great cast of stars led by Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio (359,790), and “Blind” with Sandra Bullock (282,020).

In late July, Netflix officially announced the creation of a saga around its most expensive movie ever ($200 million), with plans to make a sequel and a prequel.