The Groove platform arrives in Brazil, focused on the solution of digital services

With the evolution of digital entrepreneurship, a platform was developed that brings a complete experience to the customer who wants to create a page for his business. we are talking about Digital Groovewhich was born during the pandemic, in the year 2020, when the digital market experienced a large increase.

The platform works with smart personalization for customers, from page creation, to video uploads, lead capture, and purchase tracking. “The platform brings together all the tools to set up, manage and scale an online business with a single login, a concept known as one stop shop”, said the company’s CEO, Rodrigo Teixeira.

Groove Digital was created in the United States, but is about to arrive in Brazil, which will be the first country to receive this expansion. It was chosen strategically, due to the public’s need to organize their digital platforms.

What has been happening long after the explosion of the digital market is that entrepreneurs are starting precisely in this universe, without having experience with physical commerce. And that’s where Groove Digital comes in, to assist in these first steps and in solving barriers that the client may encounter when putting their project into practice. For this, the platform also has a sales funnel, affiliate program, email marketing, means of payment and many other tools that will make life easier for entrepreneurs.

The payment solutions that the company offers are great highlights among the services, and allow many actions, such as the payment in installments and use of PicPay, in addition to international purchases, as they also include payment in dollars.

In Brazil, Groove Digital arrives bringing both the digital solutions platform and the payment processing platform. “We offer a new customer experience using technology and innovation. Our target audience is the entrepreneur, in addition to the small and medium business, who want solutions that allow them to execute their business strategy and boost sales”, says Rodrigo.

At the moment, the company is investing R$ 5 million in the platform for the Brazilian market, and expects to reach the mark of 500 thousand users by the end of 2022.