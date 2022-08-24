The trailer for the new season of “The Handmaid’s Tale – The Handmaid’s Tale” is out!

The long-awaited trailer for the 5th season of the series “The Handmaid’s Tale – The Handmaid’s Tale” was finally released by the Hulu platform. The video is 2min15 long and shows how the assassination of Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) fueled the rivalry between June (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena (Yvonne Strahovski).

In Season 5, audiences will see June struggling to take down Gilead, already knowing that June had her husband killed. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the series creator Bruce Miller said that the story is reaching a crucial point. He doesn’t know if it means the “beginning of the end”, but it is certainly a point for internal reassessment. But his desire is to continue, while Elisabeth Moss he wants. The two love to work together.

The premiere of the new season will be in september 14 in the United States. For now, there is no information about the premiere in Brazil. The first three seasons are complete on Globoplay and the 4th season is exclusive to Paramount+ in the country.

Elisabeth Moss promises wild season for “The Handmaid’s Tale”

For Elisabeth Moss, Season 5 is the most challenging yet. She told TV that there are a lot of happenings in some seasons and less in others. But that 5th is almost hard to follow.

“It’s not lip service. I really mean I can barely keep up with the amount of action that’s going on. So that’s been exciting and challenging, of course, because it means we’re working really hard and we’re on location a lot. But there is never a dull moment,” she comments.

In addition to acting, Elisabeth Moss will direct two episodes of the new season. She also took on the role of director in Season 4, as well as executive producer.