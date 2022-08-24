These 35 Apps Are Used to Steal Sensitive Data

BitDefender security researchers discovered 35 virus-ridden applications that were available on the Google Play Store. These apps are able to hide their presence on the installed device by renaming the software and changing the icon. With this, criminals are able to make attacks on devices.
Cybercriminals have increasingly used apps from the Google Play Store to make money through aggressive advertisements to users. When the person clicks on the advertisement, the malware application is installed.
With malware operating on the device, hackers are able to track and steal sensitive data and even money from bank accounts.
The apps have been removed from the Google Play Store, but it is possible that they are still installed on devices. Therefore, the guideline is to look for them in the device’s apps list and manually uninstall them.
Check out the list of apps with the malware below:
- Walls light – Wallpapers Pack
- Big Emoji – Keyboard – 100K
- Grad Wallpapers – 3D Backdrops
- Engine Wallpapers – Live & 3D
- Stock Wallpapers – 4K & HD
- EffectMania – Photo Editor
- Art Filter – Deep Photoeffect
- Fast Emoji Keyboard
- Create Sticker for Whatsapp
- Math Solver – Camera Helper
- Photopix Effects – Art Filter
- Led Theme – Colorful Keyboard
- Keyboard – Fun Emoji, Sticker
- Smart WiFi
- My GPS Location
- Image Warp Camera
- Art Girls Wallpaper HD
- Cat Simulator
- Smart QR Creator
- Colorize Old Photo
- GPS Location Finder
- Girls Art Wallpaper
- Smart QR Scanner
- GPS Location Maps
- Volume Control
- Secret Horoscope
- Smart GPS Location
- Animated Sticker Master
- Personality Charging Show
- sleep sounds
- QR Creator
- Average Volume Slider
- Secret Astrology
- Colorize Photos
- Phi 4K Wallpaper – Anime HD
With information from HT Tech and BitDefender
Image: Suttipun/Shutterstock
