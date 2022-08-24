They killed the daughter of Alexander Dugin “mentor” of Putin

This Tuesday (23) took place the funeral of Darya Dugina, daughter of philosopher Alexander Dugin, considered (perhaps wrongly) the greatest adviser to Vladimir Putin. Explosives placed in her car completely destroyed the vehicle last Saturday (20). Following in her father’s footsteps, Dugina defended the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which could have motivated the crime. It is not yet known whether the target was the philosopher or his daughter, since she was driving the car that, according to information, belonged to her father.

Russian authorities attribute the authorship to Ukraine. Kiev, however, accuses Moscow of having carried out a “false flag act” to justify tougher measures against Ukrainians. It is difficult to determine what is really at stake. However, the case takes place in a very important week for the ongoing battle.

This Wednesday (24) Ukrainian independence is celebrated, while on Thursday (25) a session of the Russian parliament is scheduled. Some analysts expect significant changes in Russian foreign policy to be announced at the time, leading to an escalation of the conflict.

The Ukrainian president has already issued a warning that “cruel” attacks by Russia are expected on Ukraine’s Independence Day. In Kiev, many are already leaving the city for fear that an offensive will take place. The US embassy in the country has asked US citizens to leave the region as soon as possible.

Darya’s death could trigger massive Russian national outrage, serving as a powerful pretext for heightening tensions in Ukraine, perhaps even greater if the target was her father. As it is about the untimely death of a young woman, the level of outrage is much higher, which should cause the country’s social media to be flooded with pro-Russian content, calling for a counterattack from Putin. It is possible that the case also makes a Western response to a possible Russian action less incisive, which could use what happened to put its reaction as merely “retaliation”.

In Brazil, Alexander Dugin became better known through a debate with Olavo de Carvalho, which ended up resulting in the book The United States and the New World Order. Many even try to compare Olavo to Dugin. In this context, it is worth noting that, just as the media demonized the Brazilian professor, today the Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin has also become the “bogeyman” of the international media, mainly British and North American, while they extol the Ukrainian president as a kind of hero of the contemporary world. This is the problem of transforming information into spectacle, creating stars and villains, mobilizing international attention motivated by a bias that always leans, curiously, to the left of the ideological spectrum.

Meanwhile, I’m still here with my eyes open, doubting actors turned presidents and secret service agents dressed as tyrants. God help that Dugina’s death does not cause the Ukrainian people to suffer even more in this insane war, which only favors the powerful in the security of their mansions and hidden interests, hidden from the eyes of the majority of the population.