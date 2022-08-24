Three multiverse positions to keep an eye on; Salaries up to BRL 30,000

Due to investments in technological means, technical professions gain different values ​​and become more stable. With the arrival of a new professional interactivity on the Internet and the popularization of markets and styles belonging to it, such as metaverse and cryptocurrencies.

Large companies will increasingly look for people who are experts in evolving and programming the model that we know so soon. Depending on the demand and need for professionals, the higher the remuneration.

The scarcity of professionals in the area is not a problem, since the aforementioned segments are consequences of popular courses in recent years, aimed at the world of computers.

What are these professions

3D programmer

Mark Zuckerberg, one of the great names of this digital concept, needed and invested in professionals capable of making several places that look like reality. This employee needs to understand 3D programming and design – due to the customization of characters – the desire of other companies to enter the metaverse, such as Coca-Cola and Microsoft, will intensify the demand.

The role of a 3D programmer directly impacts other professions. Meetings can happen in the Metaverse, whether it’s an internal discussion or a meeting professional. The consequence is collective and affects all those who want something lighter.

Blockchain Consultant

This professional will explain how it works and how businesses can enter this world. A true consultancy, seeking knowledge and instructions.

Virtual currencies, the so-called cryptocurrencies, belong to the innovative system of blockchains. NFTs are also part of this process and creators opt for the Ethereum blockchain.

Professional focused on virtual property

Here, not only one profession fits, but several. From those who do the property, merchants, sellers and even legal people may be involved in the future.

As innocent as it may seem, these are token purchases that involve a lot of money and the rights must be firmly followed in the same way.