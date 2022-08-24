The court battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp caught the world’s attention and, although the jury had already considered the guilty actress, the fight in the courts still continues. Although, a setback in the legal team of Amber may have happened.

According to daily mailafter weeks working alongside the actress, the lawyer Elaine CharlsonBredehoft issued a statement, revealing that it is ceasing to defend the actress.

Second Elaineshe will still continue to cooperate with the actress’ team, but stated that it is time to “pass the baton.”

“This is the perfect time to pass the baton. I promised Amber and her appeals team my full cooperation and assistance as they move forward along the path to success,” Elaine’s statement reads.

A few weeks ago, Elaine was the same lawyer who drew attention by stating that Amber would not be able to pay Johnny Depp. During an interview with the program todaythe lawyer also stated that the jury would have been confused by the evidence presented.

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met in 2011, while filming the movie filming the movie Diary of a drunk journalist. The actors remained together until 2017, but their relationship was marred by fights and a difficult divorce.

Among the various controversies of the ex-couple, which made headlines, are fights that ended with bizarre things like poop in the bed, even a severed finger from Depp.

But in 2018, Amber Heard published an article in The Washington Post, in which she claimed to be the victim of an abusive relationship. Among the statements of the actress are several episodes of physical violence and psychological abuse.

Although she did not mention Depp’s name, the actress stated that the abusive relationship would have happened with her ex-husband. At the time, Depp lost several film roles, including her character in the movie franchises. Fantastic Beasts and Pirates of the Caribbean. Therefore, the star decided to file a lawsuit for defamation against his ex-wife.

So, in justice, astro asked $50 million in damages, accusing his ex-wife of defamation and, after weeks of trial, the actress was found guilty.

Therefore, the actress was ordered to pay a total of US$10.35 million dollars, in reparations, for the actor. the case Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp drew so much attention that it will be dramatized into a series and served as inspiration for one of the new episodes of Law & Order: SVU.

