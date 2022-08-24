Tite makes revelations about the list of the Selection, Atltico and praises Cruzeiro

photo: AFP To Superesportes, Tite spoke of the expectation for the call-up of the Cup, revealed targeted names, those monitored by Galo and praised the Cruzeiro team

In an exclusive interview with the Superesportes Interview podcast, the coach Titus and the performance analyst of Seleo Brasileira, Bruno Baquetespoke of the expectation for the call-up of 26 names for the Qatar World Cup.

The team’s commander revealed that he still doesn’t have 20 squads defined, but that he closely follows 45 athletes for the World Cup.

“We have 45 (names), following them in a more direct way, but we also don’t close our eyes. , Benfica’s right-back, who is having a great season. We have three or four names in each role. With the evolution and technical performance of each one, we bring these 55 names”, he explained. The 55 names mentioned by the coach are those on the provisional list to be sent to FIFA.

“In relation to the list of these 26, if I say (that I have 20 defined), maybe it’s too much”, completed Tite.

The coach also revealed first hand to the supersports the names of Atltico that are on your radar to form the list and whether or not the timing of Cuca’s team in the Brazilian Championship can interfere with the squads.