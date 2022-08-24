Tite surprises and reveals the 4 names that are on the radar for Brazil’s right-back at the World Cup

In an interview with Flow Sport Club, the coach of the Brazilian National Team, Tite, opened the game and revealed which are the 4 players that are in Brazil’s sights for this year’s World Cup. The coach made a point of mentioning the veteran’s name Daniel Alveswho is not having a good time in Mexico, where he defends the colors of Pumas.

Gilbertoformer Fluminense player, today, defending the colors of Benfica, from Portugal, was the coach’s pleasant surprise in the interview, since the side was never even summoned to defend the colors of the Brazilian team.

Gilberto defends the colors of Benfica and lives a great phase with the colors of the Portuguese club. He was requested by coach Jorge Jesus, currently in Turkish football. In Brazil, he has played for some important teams, but his best moment was at Fluminense.

Éder Militão is also one of the names mentioned by Tite. Despite being a centre-back, the coach understands that the Real Madrid player has the capacity to break a big deal on the right side of the Brazilian team’s starting lineup.

Finally, Danilofrom Juventus and Emersonfrom Tottenham, were mentioned by the coach of the Brazilian National Team.

Titus

For the year 2023, Tite’s future remains uncertain. What is known is that he will not remain in charge of Amarelinha.