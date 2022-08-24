TNT exclusively broadcasts the 74th Emmy® Awards

It is already tradition: if you have Emmy Awardshas TNT! THE 74th edition of the biggest award show in world TV is coming and the channel is ready for another live broadcast. At Monday, September 12 2022, the schedule starts from 20:30 with the pre-show, “Warm up TNT”, to present all the details of the award. And, of course, with the interviews and images of the stars on the red carpet, straight from Los Angeles, with a presentation by Carol Ribeiro.

THE from 9 pm00, the ceremony starts on TV with commentary from the duo Aline Diniz and Michel Arouca. Simultaneous translation is provided by Robert Greathouse and Regina Pierantoni McCarthy.In addition, TNT is preparing another super digital coverage on the channel’s social networks.

And for those who miss the broadcast of the awards on the 12th, TNT guarantees the replay on Tuesday, September 13th, and TNT Séries on Wednesday, September 14th.

This year, HBO and HBO Max productions lead with 140 nominations. The highlights are the series Successionwith 25, leading the way. The White Lotus is the 2nd series with the most nominations for the 2022 Emmys, with 20 in total, including eight nominations in the acting and screenplay categories. the comedy hacks was remembered in 17 categories, including “Best Actress in a Comedy Series” for the second year in a row for Jean Smart, which she already won in 2021. The same can happen with Zendaya, from euphoria. The series competes in 16 categories and could give the two-time title of “Best Actress in a Drama Series” to the 25-year-old star.

The Emmy Awards will feature the actor and comedian Kenan Thompson and takes place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

