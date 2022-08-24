Vasco delivers proposals to CBF to combat racism in Brazilian football | vasco

The president of Vasco, Jorge Salgado, delivered this Wednesday, to the president of the CBF, a document with suggestions for actions to combat racism and discrimination in Brazilian football. The letter was filed during the Seminar on Combating Racism, which takes place at the entity’s headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, with the presence of the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the singer Gilberto Gil.

The document supports the idea of ​​CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues of applying sports punishments against teams whose fans demonstrate racist behavior and brings practical suggestions. Vasco, whose history is linked to the fight against discrimination, especially racism, wants to play a leading role in the movement. The club was the first in Brazilian football, for example, to elect a black president, Cândido José de Araújo, in 1904.

– The time has passed to put a definitive end to racism and prejudice in Brazilian football. For this, bold and innovative measures will have to be adopted. Today, we present a set of proposals to the CBF and clubs based on our best practices, with proven results. The fight against racism is in the DNA of our club. We are proud that Vasco is the pen that writes history – said President Jorge Salgado.

Educational measures and punishments

In the letter delivered by Jorge Salgado and that the ge had access, Vasco suggests pedagogical measures before punitive actions. In June, for example, Vasco’s organized supporters signed a manifesto with a code of conduct and ethics prepared by the club’s Legal and Integrity departments. In the document, the groups pledged to adopt practices of transparency and promote the fight against violence, harassment and discrimination in stadiums, which also happens through prejudiced cries. Vasco understands that all clubs should incorporate these practices. Not just players, but all football professionals.

Clubs that adopted such measures would have a kind of mitigation before a possible sporting punishment, especially in isolated cases. In case of recidivism, however, the club could be punished with loss of field command. In the last case, in an eventual third act of discrimination, there would be a loss of points in the championship.

Vasco also mentions and suggests that clubs educate their athletes and employees. The club regularly has a teacher who gives lectures to the base and the professional squad about Vasco’s history and addresses the issue of racism so that its players are actively engaged in the cause.

Club has taken action against discrimination

In recent years Vasco has actively fought discrimination in football. Recently the club made a campaign and launched the institutional motto with the phrase “respect, equality and inclusion”. The track was banned at Maracanã, in the game against Cruzeiro. The crowd embraced the idea and has taken the banner to the stadiums.

The club has also carried out actions against homophobia. Last year, for example, he launched a shirt with the colors of the LGBTQIA+ movement. The product was successful among fans.

This year, on the date that commemorates the LGBTQIA+ movement, he took to the field, in the game against Operário, in São Januário, with fireworks in the colors of the flag of the fight against discrimination against homophobia.

1.Promotion of constant training and educational actions to train and sensitize employees, athletes, technical committee and club managers on good practices of respect, inclusion and diversity;

2.Development and implementation of affirmative action, educational and anti-discriminatory practices related to the representation of individuality in football. CRVG highlights its Respect, Inclusion and Diversity Policy, which is currently being approved by the Club’s Deliberative Council;

3.Implementation by clubs of a Code of Ethics and Conduct for the adhesion of their fans, where they undertake to adopt practices of transparency, to promote the fight against violence, harassment and discrimination in stadiums through shouting and prejudiced chants.

4. Establishment and monitoring of goals to increase the representation of socially vulnerable groups in management positions in football;

5. Creation of a Football Diversity Committee, with the participation of representatives from CBF, federations, clubs, fans and organizations, as an efficient and permanent space for the debate on inclusion;

6.Updating the registrations and forms of clubs and federations, so that they include the concepts of respect, inclusion and diversity, with the possibility of using, for example, the social name and recognition of same-sex unions.

7. Ensuring the teaching of human rights, focusing on respect, inclusion and diversity in an interdisciplinary way in the basic categories, in the male and female categories;

8.Prevision and application of sports punishments for the practice of racist, homophobic, misogynistic conduct, or any other kind of discrimination in football competitions, considered as an act of extreme gravity, in part already provided for in the sole paragraph of article 54 of the Regulations General of Competitions (RGC), in addition to the legally prescribed penalties.

Notwithstanding the penalties provided for in article 243-G of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, we propose the complementation of the General Register of CBF Competitions, in order to include the provision of administrative sanctions:

Article X: Practicing a discriminatory, contemptuous or outrageous act, related to prejudice due to ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of elderly person or person with a disability, or a person with a disability, or any other form of discrimination:

§ 1: If the discriminatory act is practiced by an athlete, coach, doctor or member of the technical committee, in the event of non-recidivism, the sanction of warning and attendance at the educational lecture will be applied, at a place and date to be defined by CBF.

§2: in the event of recurrence, suspension of five to ten matches, if practiced by an athlete, even if an alternate, coach, doctor or member of the technical committee, and suspension for a period of one hundred and twenty to three hundred and sixty days, if practiced by any other natural person subject to this Code, in addition to a fine, from R$100.00 (one hundred reais) to R$100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais).

§3º: If the infraction foreseen in this article is practiced simultaneously by a considerable number of people linked to the same sports entity, this will also be punished with the loss of the number of points attributed to a victory in the competition regulations, regardless of the result of the competition. match, event or equivalent, and, in the event of a repeat offence, with the loss of twice the number of points awarded for a victory in the competition rules, regardless of the result of the match, event or equivalent; if there is no award of points by the competition regulations, the sporting entity will be excluded from the competition, tournament or equivalent.

§4 The penalties may be reduced in the event that the sports entity demonstrates that it acted immediately in order to prevent the practice of discriminatory acts.

§ 5 The penalty of fine provided for in this article may be applied to the sports entity whose fans practice the discriminatory acts typified therein, unless the fans are identified and presented to the competent bodies.

§6 The identified fans will be prohibited from entering the respective sports venue for a minimum period of seven hundred and twenty days, and the penalty may be reduced, only once, if they participate in an educational lecture, at a place and date to be defined by CBF.

