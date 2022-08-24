Video referee away after Flamengo x Athletico is selected for Fluminense x Corinthians | Brazil’s Cup

Admin 10 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 3 Views

Away after a series of errors in the first leg between Flamengo and Athletico-PR for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, Wagner Reway from Paraíba will be responsible for operating the VAR of the game between Fluminense and Corinthians this Wednesday, which opens a of the semifinals of the same competition, in Maracanã.

+ “Crazy” duel between Flu and Corinthians

In the 0-0 draw between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, Reway was also the video referee and failed to recommend the review of at least four controversial moves. A shot by Gabigol on Fernandinho, who had previously landed an elbow on Filipe Luís, an entry by Arrascaeta from behind on Khelven and a possible penalty by Fernandinho on Léo Pereira.

+ Flamengo x Athletico-PR: CBF decides to remove referees

Wagner Reway — Photo: Marlon Costa/Futura Press

Reway, who belongs to the Paraíba referee team, went through the Referee Performance Assistance Program (PADA) for a week. After recycling, he played in a Serie B game and was responsible for operating the VAR of the derby between Santos and São Paulo last Sunday.

+ Where to watch, teams: learn everything about Flu x Corinthians

Like Wagner Reway, Luiz Flávio de Oliveira, head referee of the game between Flamengo and Athletico, was also removed at the time.

See VAR analysis for possible penalty in Léo Pereira in Flamengo 0 x 0 Athletico-PR

See VAR analysis for possible penalty in Léo Pereira in Flamengo 0 x 0 Athletico-PR

See the VAR analysis for the bid involving Gabigol and Fernandinho

See the VAR analysis for the bid involving Gabigol and Fernandinho

See VAR analysis for possible expulsion of Arrascaeta in Flamengo 0 x 0 Athletico-PR

See VAR analysis for possible expulsion of Arrascaeta in Flamengo 0 x 0 Athletico-PR

Whistle Center: Fernanda Colombo analyzes the move in which Fernandinho elbows Filipe Luis

Whistle Center: Fernanda Colombo analyzes the move in which Fernandinho elbows Filipe Luis

Ramon Abatti Abel (SC) officiates the game between Fluminense and Corinthians, this Wednesday, at 19:30, at Maracanã. Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa-SC) and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa-GO) are the assistants. Wagner Reway (PB) is the video referee.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Daughter of former defender André Turatto dies in São Paulo; Fortress stands in solidarity – Play

This Wednesday (24), one of the twin daughters of former defender André Turatto, Letícia de …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved