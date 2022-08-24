Video referee away after Flamengo x Athletico is selected for Fluminense x Corinthians | Brazil’s Cup

Away after a series of errors in the first leg between Flamengo and Athletico-PR for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, Wagner Reway from Paraíba will be responsible for operating the VAR of the game between Fluminense and Corinthians this Wednesday, which opens a of the semifinals of the same competition, in Maracanã.

+ “Crazy” duel between Flu and Corinthians

In the 0-0 draw between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, Reway was also the video referee and failed to recommend the review of at least four controversial moves. A shot by Gabigol on Fernandinho, who had previously landed an elbow on Filipe Luís, an entry by Arrascaeta from behind on Khelven and a possible penalty by Fernandinho on Léo Pereira.

+ Flamengo x Athletico-PR: CBF decides to remove referees

1 of 1 Wagner Reway — Photo: Marlon Costa/Futura Press Wagner Reway — Photo: Marlon Costa/Futura Press

Reway, who belongs to the Paraíba referee team, went through the Referee Performance Assistance Program (PADA) for a week. After recycling, he played in a Serie B game and was responsible for operating the VAR of the derby between Santos and São Paulo last Sunday.

+ Where to watch, teams: learn everything about Flu x Corinthians

Like Wagner Reway, Luiz Flávio de Oliveira, head referee of the game between Flamengo and Athletico, was also removed at the time.

See VAR analysis for possible penalty in Léo Pereira in Flamengo 0 x 0 Athletico-PR

See the VAR analysis for the bid involving Gabigol and Fernandinho

See VAR analysis for possible expulsion of Arrascaeta in Flamengo 0 x 0 Athletico-PR

Whistle Center: Fernanda Colombo analyzes the move in which Fernandinho elbows Filipe Luis