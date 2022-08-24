Wagner Moura appears in unreleased Shining Girls trailer

Apple TV+ has released the brand new trailer for Shining Girls, the new production that features Wagner Moura and Elisabeth Moss in the cast. The trailer was released on Tuesday (29), check it out below:

The series is based on the book by Lauren Beukes and follows Kirby, a newspaper archivist who abandoned plans to become a journalist after a traumatic episode. When a murder with a possible connection to her own case happens, she teams up with the experienced but troubled Dan Velázquez to uncover the culprit’s identity.

In addition to Moura and Moss, the cast includes Jamie Bell, Amy Brenneman and Phillipa Soo, while the executive production is by Elisabeth Moss, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson and Michael Hampton.

The series will be available on streaming from April 29, and at the premiere the first three episodes will be released, then the new episodes will arrive every Friday.

