Walcyr Carrasco warns about fake news in the new version of ‘A Viagem’ – Jornal do Oeste

Walcyr Carrasco says he was a victim of fake news and used social media to alert the public last Tuesday, 23. The novelist published a video denying that he will write a remake of A Viagem (1975/1994). “Be careful with fake news because this is fake news,” he said.

The information that an alleged remake of the novel by Ivani Ribeiro written by him has recently gone viral on the internet. Carrasco said that even actors are asking him for a role in the plot.

“I just want to clarify that I’m going to write Terra Vermelha, provisional title,” he said, referring to his upcoming 9 p.m. soap opera on TV Globo, scheduled to replace Travessia in March 2023.

The writer also pointed out that he was not even consulted to write the remake of A Viagem. “It is a wonderful soap opera, it will be a success if it is remake. It just didn’t make it to me”, said Carrasco, guaranteeing not to know who invented the news.

Walcyr Carrasco’s video on Instagram received several comments. “But this remake would be cool, huh?”, wrote the actress Fernanda Rodrigues, who played Beatriz in the 1994 version of the plot. “I would love the remake, but everything you do is wonderful,” said one follower. “But if it were (true), it would be amazing. You are my teledramaturgy genius. I love you Walcyr,” declared another.

About the trip

With a spiritist theme, A Viagem, by Ivani Ribeiro, one of the classics of teledramaturgy, has had two versions throughout its history. The first was produced in 1975, in the extinct Tupi (1950-1980). Starring Eva Wilma and Altair Lima, as Diná and César, the telenovela had Ewerton de Castro in the role of Alexandre.

In 1994, the feuilleton received a remake on TV Globo, written by the author Ivani Ribeiro. In the version, the characters of Diná and César were played by the actors Christiane Torloni and Antonio Fagundes, while Guilherme Fontes was the iconic Alexandre.

In both versions, Alexandre is a delinquent who kills himself in jail after being convicted of robbery followed by murder and begins to make the lives of everyone he believes responsible for his tragic fate hellish.