‘War won’t end until Ukraine regains Crimea’, says Zelensky

Ukrainian leader participated in an international meeting that discusses the situation in the region and guaranteed that the territory will once again belong to his country.

Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the international meeting “Crimean Platform”



The Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelesnkysaid this Tuesday, 23, during the second international meeting “Crimean Platform”, that the war against Russia only ends when the Ukraine reconquer the territory annexed by Moscow in 2014. “It is necessary that the Crimea be released so that victory can be truly achieved, so that international law can be re-established”, declared the Ukrainian leader. “It all started in Crimea and must end there,” he added, promising citizens who are from there or who live there that he will make the territory part of Ukraine again. The meeting held this Tuesday, the 23rd, took place the day before the 31st anniversary of the country’s independence, which coincides with the six-month anniversary of the conflict. “The blue and yellow flags will return home, where they have a right to exist, in all temporarily occupied towns and cities in Ukraine,” Zelensky declared. “We never recognize any other color on our land and in our skies”, he added and affirmed: “We are always ready to defend the blue and yellow flag”. Crimea is a territory located on the Black Sea and was taken over by the Russians in 2014 during a separatist conflict that hit the region at the end of the previous year. In addition to the unilateral annexation of the area, Moscow trained and sent money and weapons to the separatist groups in the Donbass region, formed by Donetsk and Lugansk, which are now the current focus of the conflict.

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, who was present at the meeting, said the bloc “will never recognize illegal annexation” and said that they will work “tirelessly with Ukraine to denounce human rights violations, ensure justice for responsible and to support victims”. Von der Leyen also took the opportunity to comment on the Ukrainians joining the bloc. The country currently has candidate status. “The EU will stand by Ukraine’s side for as long as it takes and our desire to see Ukraine as a member of the EU has never been stronger,” she said. Officials from other countries were also present at the meeting and showed their support for Zelensky. Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy, said that his country “without hesitation” supports the Crimea Platform and stressed that the government “always condemned” the occupation carried out by the Russians for more than eight years. Olaf Scholz declared that Berlin will continue supplying Ukraine with weapons and supporting Kiev with sanctions and financially.

*With information from ANSA