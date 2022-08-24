‘We no longer sell in reais, we sell in euros’

Club refused offer of about R$ 30 million for hiring the club’s base jewel

O Flamengo received a proposal from West Ham, from England, for the sale of 20-year-old forward Lázaro. A first offer of 5 million pounds, around R$ 30 million, it was promptly refused by cariocas, who are waiting at least twice as long to seal the sale of the jewel.

This Tuesday (23), in an interview with the reporter Vladimir Bianchinithe club’s football vice president, Marcos Braz, spoke about the reason for the refusal and even mocked the offer.

“I will not talk about values, but I will confirm. In fact, Flamengo received an offer for the player and, in our analysis, it is still a long way off. We’re not even worried about that today, we’re worried about tomorrow, about qualifying, whether we’re going to pass or not,” he said.

“Flamengo no longer sells players in real. Flamengo sells in euros, when it comes from abroad, in pounds. So, 30 million reais, in our assessment, is still a long way off.is not what the player represents for us today”, he added.

The report of ESPN.com.br He also confirmed with sources linked to the negotiation that talks between the parties are still in full swing and that West Ham knows that Flamengo would accept an offer of around 8 million pounds, almost R$50 million. The trend is that a final proposal will be made official in the coming days.

With a financial goal of R$ 186 million related to the sale of athletes, Flamengo still needs to raise R$ 90 million, since it accumulated R$ 96 million in the period. Lázaro has a contract with the Rio de Janeiro club until the end of 2025 and is regarded as one of the main gems revealed at Ninho do Urubu. The value offered by the British is compatible with that presented by the market to Brazilian athletes in this age group.

In recent years, the club from Rio agreed to sell several revelations. In addition to renowned names in international football such as Vinicius Jr. and Lucas Paquetá, Rubro-Negro also received for pieces such as defender Natan, right-back João Lucas and striker Rodrigo Muniz.

Lázaro has played 41 matches for Flamengo in 2022 with eight goals scored and seven assists conceded.