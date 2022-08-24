Wednesday, on TV: “Lawless bastards” chase bad guys while others prefer to go “Biking around Japan” | Movie theater

MOVIE THEATER

Lawless bastards

Fox Movies, 1:09 pm

A lieutenant who leads a group of American soldiers chosen to spread terror among the Nazis; a famous German actress who collaborates with the French Resistance; a Jewish girl who survives her family’s massacre. Three resisters who cross paths at the premiere of a Nazi propaganda film, with a common objective: the destruction of the Third Reich. Brad Pitt, Diane Kruger, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender and Mélanie Laurent make up the cast of Quentin Tarantino’s acclaimed war journey.

Pompeii

Hollywood, 1:45 pm

Pompeii, 79 AD. Despite being born free, Milo is now a slave who has since become one of the most famous gladiators in the city. When Vesuvius erupts, he finds himself in a fight against time to save his beloved Cassia from the fury of men and the volcano. Signed by Paul WS Anderson, a period disaster movie with Kit Harington, Carrie-Anne Moss and Kiefer Sutherland.

Sicario – Undercover

Fox Movies, 5:27 pm

Arizona, USA. FBI agent Kate Macer and her team discover dozens of dead bodies inside an exploding house, in a crime that must be investigated. One thriller by Denis Villeneuve, written by Taylor Sheridan, with Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro and Josh Brolin in the lead roles. The sequel follows Sicario: Cartel Warat 19:21.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

AXN, 22:57

Last volume of Robert Rodriguez’s “Mariachi” trilogy, in which the musical gunslinger will have to pursue the leader of a cartel that plans a coup d’état against the President of Mexico. Antonio Banderas returns to the lead role, accompanied by Salma Hayek, Johnny Depp, Mickey Rourke, Eva Mendes and Enrique Iglesias.

the red agent

Fox, 11:51 pm

thriller by Francis Lawrence, written by Justin Haythe from the novel by Jason Matthews. In exchange for helping her sick mother, ballerina Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence) agrees to become a spy for Russian secret services. She is given the mission to probe a CIA agent (Joel Edgerton), with whom she becomes emotionally involved.

T2 Trainspotting

Fox Movies, 2h35

Danny Boyle returned, in 2017, to the black world of trainspottingby Irvine Welsh, whose film adaptation became a cult object of the 1990s. Triple BAFTA award-winning, this sequel brought Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller, Robert Carlyle and Kelly Macdonald back to their original roles, now more old, less heroin-fixed and with new “solutions” to old problems.







DOCUMENTARIES

Cycling through Japan

RTP2, 20:42

Always pedaling, a journey to discover the seductive landscapes and ancient traditions of an unknown Japan. In this 16-episode documentary series, we scroll through the immense variety of landscape and climate of this island nation, known for its unique cultural, artistic and living practices in the world – some iconic while others unknown. The bicycle, neither too fast nor too slow, is the best way to reveal the dazzling authenticity of the “Empire of the Sun”, from Mount Fuji to flowery Hokkaido, from the mountains of Nikko to old Kyoto, to escape the commonplace of tourist guides. . In this first chapter we visit Kochi Prefecture and cross the Shimanto River.







Special Envoy

RTP2, 11:23 pm

Documentary by Nalini Elvino de Sousa, a Portuguese director of Goan origin, which portrays the journey and dream of freedom of Aquino de Bragança, an intellectual, diplomat and journalist, born in Goa and based in Mozambique. It is about a lifetime dedicated to the fight against the barbarity of colonialism, looking for the humanist path towards independence and peace for Goa and all African countries, in the second half of the 20th century. It is also the story of his friendship with Samora Machel, the first president of independent Mozambique, tragically sealed by the accident that took their lives.